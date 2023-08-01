Aircraft Mounts Market : Securing Avionics and Equipment for Enhanced Performance Forecast, 2021-2030

Aircraft Mounts Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Mounts market by mount type, application, material, aircraft type, and end use: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Aircraft Mounts market was valued at $580.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,153.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

North America leads the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is one of the prominent markets owing to the improvement in aircraft fleet by government and military agencies in the region. Large number of companies operating in aircraft mounts market are headquartered in this region. In North America, the U.S. is one of the largest manufacturers, operators and exporters of aircraft carriers in the world. Manufacturers are focused on developing technology to capture the changing end-user needs such as safety and comfort.

Based on mount type, the market is segregated into engine mounts, shock mounts, pedestal mounts, cup mounts, and others. In 2020, the engine mounts dominated the market owing greater need for safety, and passenger comfort. Engine mounts are used to connect and fasten the engine and power plant accessories to the airframe and pylons. Engine mounts form an integral part of the aircraft hardware capable of holding the engine and related accessories in place.

Significant rise in air traffic, growth in demand for new aircrafts, and increase in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) activities drive the growth of the aircraft mounts market. Greater need to provide comfort and safety to passengers has accelerated the demand for aircraft mounts. Introduction of stringent regulations to reduce noise pollution, and enhance passenger safety has further encouraged integration of high quality and efficient aircraft mounts into fleets. Growing demand for advanced military aircrafts, rising investment by the defense sector in technological advancements, and development of customized weapon and payload mounts has supplemented the demand for aircraft mounts from the defense sector. However, high material costs coupled with lack of efficient supply chain is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study :

By mount type, the pedestal mounts segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the avionics segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By material, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By aircraft type, the general aviation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the replacement segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Aircraft Mounts market include Trelleborg AB, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Cadence Aerospace, ESCO Technologies Inc., Shock Tech, Inc., AirLoc Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, RAM Mounts (National Products Inc.), VMC GROUP, and Meeker Aviation.

