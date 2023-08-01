The Rise Up Initiative and the Moses West Foundation Partner to Tackle the Water Crisis Across Turtle Island
Collaborating for ChangeEDWIN, MANITOBA, CANADA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful alliance, the Indigenous-led Rise Up Initiative and the U.S. based Moses West Foundation have come together to tackle the pressing water crisis faced by Indigenous communities in Turtle Island. By combining forces, this partnership aims to offer long-term water solutions through innovative technologies such as atmospheric water generators and hydroponic systems. Beyond addressing immediate needs, this collaboration also has a broader vision of empowering future Indigenous leaders who will drive sustainability efforts.
Under the leadership of Moses West, a retired U.S. Army officer with an unwavering commitment to his cause, the Moses West Foundation has been spearheading efforts to transform the global water crisis by introducing revolutionary solutions like atmospheric water generation technology. Their relentless dedication has had a profound and far-reaching impact on numerous lives across the globe.
We are proud to be part of a partnership that is dedicated to supporting The Sky Wells Project. This groundbreaking initiative aims to address the critical issue of water scarcity in communities through the implementation of sustainable water solutions. Our ambitious goal is to raise at least $300,000 within 33 days, enabling us to kickstart this project and make a meaningful impact on these vulnerable populations by providing them with access to clean water. This ambitious target will serve as the catalyst to kickstart The Sky Wells Project, paving the way for the deployment of sustainable water infrastructure in regions where it is needed most.
Through this endeavor, we aim to empower communities by providing them with reliable access to clean water and fostering better health, education, and economic opportunities. "Our mission extends beyond the mere provision of clean water; it focuses on empowering Indigenous communities and fostering the growth of emerging leaders," explains Angela Paoletta, Marketing Director at The Rise Initiative. "By joining forces, we can actively contribute to shaping a future that is both sustainable and characterized by fairness."
About The Rise Up Initiative
The Rise Up Initiative, led by Dallas Courchene, an Ojibwe from Long Plain First Nation, Treaty #1 Territory, is a groundbreaking online platform dedicated to empowering Indigenous communities and their allies. This initiative focuses on promoting environmental conservation and social responsibility as part of its mission to foster sustainable development. By spearheading innovative projects that have positive impacts on communities around the globe, The Rise Up Initiative demonstrates its unwavering commitment to making our world a better place.
About The Moses West Foundation
The Moses West Foundation, led by Moses West, is at the forefront of global efforts to address the water crisis. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, they are dedicated to supplying vital water resources to underserved communities. By integrating practical solutions, they aim not only to provide immediate assistance but also to offer long-term hope and empowerment for those in need. Through their tireless work and transformative initiatives, the foundation effectively tackles this pressing issue head-on, bringing about positive change that impacts countless lives.
