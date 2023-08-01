Data Center Switch Market is Expected to reach USD 25.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.80% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Rising demand for simplified data center management and automation system is driving the market growth

New York, USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Data Center Switch Market ” Research Report: By End User, Product Type, Port Speed, Switch Type, And Region - Forecast till 2032, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 25.2 Billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.80% during the assessment timeframe.

Data Center Switch Market Competitive Landscape:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies Ltd.)

DELL EMC (DELL TECHNOLOGIES)

Lenovo Group

Arista Networks, Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 25.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.80% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Growing data traffic and bandwidth requirements Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for cloud computing

Data Center Switch Market Synopsis

Organizations from various industries utilize data centers, facilities with networked computers and storage, to organize, manage, archive, and distribute enormous volumes of data. The software, services, and data housed in a data center are typically significantly dependent upon a corporation, making it the center of attention and an important asset for daily operations. The data center switch is a constantly evolving technology with a distinct class of switches and networking architecture. The global market for data center switches offers significant opportunities for the semiconductor sector. As data centers tend to grow and complexity, businesses are looking for efficient ways to manage and simplify their operations. Data centers comprise servers, networking equipment, storage gear, and other infrastructure parts.

It can take a long time and be difficult to manage and maintain these resources manually. Businesses can centrally manage and coordinate their infrastructure by implementing more straightforward automation and data center management solutions while saving time and effort. This improves operational efficiency and gives IT staff more time to focus on strategic initiatives. More computing power and decision-making procedures are required to utilize AI technology's promise fully. Depending on performance, capacity, and cost factors, the location of AI computation and information storage may vary from the cloud to on-premises servers to the network's periphery. Edge computing is anticipated to substantially impact the industry under consideration because of linked gadgets, innovative sectors, and connected autos. Switch data center security is increasingly in demand, especially in growing nations like China, India, and others. To give customers cutting-edge and cutting-edge product offerings, businesses in this sector have been implementing various new strategies.

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Data Center Switch Market Drivers:

Businesses have made large investments in solutions for managing data to handle the enormous amount of data produced by these systems due to the rapid adoption of cloud-based business operations. The integration of chips in data center servers is anticipated to be driven by an increase in IoT and cloud computing adoption, which is anticipated to offer a profitable growth potential for the worldwide data center switch industry. The Data Center Switch Market is expanding due to factors like the surge in edge computing, the rise in cloud computing, and the increase in government restrictions surrounding the localization of data centers. The Data Center Switch Market is anticipated to experience slow growth due to the high operational costs of data centers. Additionally, the growth of smart computing devices is anticipated to open lucrative market opportunities for data center switch sales. Because of the rise of multi-cloud computing, which fuels the worldwide proliferation of data centers and raises the requirement for data center switching equipment, virtual network-based servers are increasingly replacing traditional on-premises physical servers.

Restraints

However, data centers have a hefty operational expense. Therefore, the requirement for such significant expenses related to the data center switch may restrain market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the supply chain for constructing the data center. Building activity and data center entrance points were affected by lockdown-related delays in finishing the project and a decrease in revenue from especially affected sectors, like hospitality and entertainment. Due to the lengthy lockdown in significant countries like America, Japan, India, and Germany, the COVID-19 epidemic has forced the partial or whole closure of manufacturing plants that do not produce crucial goods. It has led to a halt or disruption of manufacturing activities in most industrial units around the world.

Data Center Switch Market Segmentation

Retail, military and defense, production, BFSI, IT & telecom, media, and entertainment are some of the end-users in this industry. The market offers port speeds of 10G, 100G, 25G, 40G, and 400 G. The market encompasses core and ToR Switch switch types. The market offers ethernet and InfiniBand as product types.

Data Center Switch Market Regional Insights

The North American Data Center Switch Market dominated this market. North America has been at the forefront of cloud adoption, with many enterprises moving their workloads there. The region is quickly growing due to rising demands from the IT sector and increased use of new data center technology. As more businesses sign up for cloud services to evade the upfront costs of building new data centers for business continuity, the market in the U.S. is predicted to gain momentum. The U.S. presently has the most data centers in the world, and as a result of this expansion in data centers, the country is also experiencing explosive development in terms of big data volume and traffic. The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics in North America are the main drivers of the region's huge increase in the need for fresh data center infrastructures.

