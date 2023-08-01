Container Security Market Trends Projected to Hit USD 9.8 billion at a 23.20% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Trend of Serverless Technology to Bolster Container Security Market Growth

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Container Security Market By Product, By Components, By Organization Size, By End User and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The global container security market will touch USD 9.8 billion at a 23.20% CAGR by 2032, as per the recent Market Research Future report.

Container Security Drivers:

Growing Trend of Serverless Technology to Bolster Market Growth

Many businesses are becoming aware of how container technology might accelerate the growth of cloud 2.0. By using the serverless containerization, cross-cluster, hyper-scale management, and other cutting-edge technologies, they want to revolutionize their cloud capabilities. Serverless solutions are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as they provide greater management of their IT frameworks' operations. Numerous companies want to use serverless processing since it is well-known for being straightforward and affordable.

Container Security Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global container security market report include

Sysdig

Capsule8

Aqua Security

StackRox

Qualys

Trend Micro

CloudPassage

NeuVector

Alert Logic

Twist lock (Palo Alto Network).

Container Security Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Containerization to offer Robust Opportunities

A rise in containerized applications has been caused by the rising popularity of the containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes. The need for container security solutions has increased in direct proportion to the number of organizations adopting containers to improve scalability, portability, & resource efficiency.

Restraints and Challenges:

Dearth of Technological Experience to act as Market Restraint

The dearth of technological experience, lack of competent labor, operational difficulties, consumers lack awareness, and SMEs’ inadequate security budgets may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report – Container Security Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 23.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Expanding the range of IoT applications Key Market Dynamics Adoption of container at enterprise level and numerous application workloads running the acceptance of container security solution and increasing popularity of microservices and digital transformation across enterprises





Container Security Market Segmentation:

The global container security market is bifurcated based on end user, organization size, components, and product.

By product, on-premises will lead the market over the forecast period.

By components, container security platform will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, large enterprises will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, BFSI will command the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Containerization was more widely used after the COVID-19 outbreak as businesses rushed to update their IT systems and assist remote workers. Containers make it simpler to scale and deploy programs, which make them a popular option for cloud-native apps. Security issues increased along with the introduction of containers. Because containers are lightweight & temporary in nature, ensuring security may be difficult, especially when businesses rapidly grow their containerized systems. Cybercriminals now have additional opportunity to take advantage of security flaws in containerized settings because of the epidemic. As a result, there was an increase in security issues using containers, including configuration errors, flaws, and unauthorized access. During the pandemic, DevOps practices got even more popular, & container security became into a crucial component of the DevSecOps methodology. To maintain security sans slowing down development speed, organizations looked for security solutions that worked easily with their DevOps pipelines.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Container Security Market Growth

In 2022, this market was headed by the North American Container Security Market (45.80%). The existence of sizable market players and the rise of artificial intelligence-based apps across important industries are the primary factors encouraging market progress in this area. In the upcoming years, it is projected that these patterns will continue. Additionally, the North American container security market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion. The growing use of cutting-edge technologies by a number of small & medium-Sized companies (SMEs), the demand for microservices, & the digital transformation of numerous companies are what are driving the container security market in North America. Additionally, companies in the US are using containers more frequently to automate their application processing processes. To make the most of this cloud-native technology, many people have shifted to container services and solution providers. In the country, several commercial organizations use and make use of containers. In certain instances, businesses want to expand its internal container resources by providing personnel with technological training or by employing seasoned developers.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Container Security Market

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop significantly. Asia-Pacific countries including China, India, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Philippines,and Indonesia have both developed and rising economies. Utilizing its IT infrastructure aggressively, Asia Pacific is enabling businesses to embrace cutting-edge technology. Local small and big enterprises commonly make use of cutting-edge technology and container security solutions & services to protect their highly sensitive assets and improve operational performance.

The adoption of the container security is being influenced by the cost and accessibility of container services for corporate deployment. Additionally, the Indian market had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's Container Security industry had the biggest market share. The increase in organizational data volume, the rise in SMEs, and the expansion of organizations’ usage of vulnerability management software to combat cyberattacks are all factors contributing to regional growth.

