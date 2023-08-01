Trax Appoints Steve Liebman as SVP of Sales and John Vallely as COO

Trax’s latest executive appointments showcase the company’s commitment to global growth and industry leadership following the company’s recent strategic relationship announcement with TriumphPay

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Liebman as Senior Vice President of Sales and John Vallely as Chief Operating Officer. Both Liebman and Vallely report directly to Chief Executive Officer Hampton Wall, and will be tasked with further escalating the company’s revenue growth, customer retention and diversification, product innovation, and strategic partnerships.



“Adding Steve and John to our leadership team further amplifies Trax’s growth as a leader within the transportation industry as we utilize our software and services to help global shippers better manage the costs and emissions of their logistics networks,” said Hampton Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Trax. “Trax’s recent strategic investment and relationship with TriumphPay demonstrates our company’s commitment to the global shipper market, all while extending TriumphPay’s payment solutions that are accepted by the entire transportation industry, but most importantly safely and securely transmitted.”

Serving as Senior Vice President of Sales, Liebman brings 25 years of experience to Trax that includes leading FinTech and LegalTech go-to-market teams to generate process improvements, scale, and revenue growth. Prior to arriving at Trax, some of Liebman’s leadership roles include serving as Senior Vice President of Sales for Capitol Canary, Head of Sales and Client Services for Bloomberg Industry Group, and Senior Director of Field Sales for Thomson Reuters.

“During this pivotal time in our industry and as Trax continues to grow, it is critical that our Sales and Account Management teams keep pace with these changes and new demands,” said Liebman. “I look forward to leading the Trax team to deliver exceptional service and extend our leadership position as the only true global Transportation Spend Management provider.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Vallely brings more than 20 years of experience to Trax, with a focus on operational leadership in supply chain, software, and software-enabled services companies. He has led organizations serving various industries, including technology, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, legal, and transportation. Previously, he served in leadership roles at E2open, Ritchie Bros., ConocoPhillips, and Intapp, where he implemented logistics and order management software, lead sourcing and procurement systems programs, and ran a global professional services team for risk management software.

“Trax is a growing company that is helping global enterprises experience shipping in a whole new way. We deliver end-to-end credible shipment data used to optimize shipping costs, as well as gain insight into shipment impact on our climate through the use of emissions tracking and management,” said Vallely. “I look forward to ensuring our processes and procedures are streamlined for greater internal efficiency so the Trax team is empowered to best serve and remain accountable to our customers.”

Trax unlocks valuable freight audit and payment (FAP) data insights that help enterprise shippers optimize costs and reduce emissions using its proprietary software. The Trax team is focused on meshing together cost optimization and emissions reduction through credible, complete data from the annual $24B in transportation spend invoices the company audits.



The company’s dedicated team of leaders exemplifies unwavering commitment to showing customers ways to increase their bottom lines and decrease environmental pollutants.

