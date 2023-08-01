Global Load Cell Market Expected to Reach US$ 285.2 Billion by 2031, with Asia Pacific Holding a Major Share: TMR study

Globally accelerating usage of electric, hybrid, as well as semi-autonomous cars is generating changes in the load cell market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for load cell market was estimated to have acquired a market valuation of around US$ 201.7 billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow with a steadily increasing 3.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 285.2 billion.



Load cells that are suitable for underwater operation and are hermetically sealed are required by the maritime industry. In the maritime sector, load cells are employed for tasks including fishing boat & net line tension, anchor force measurement, and towing.

The tensile force imparted to a running cable or a running rope is measured using load cells. These cells are often used in maritime and oil & gas equipment for towage and haulage, mooring control, rope tension measurement, and winch force measurement. Load cells are also used in tension testing, anchoring and tethering of wave energy generators, and the construction of offshore wind cables.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 201.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 285.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.6% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 220 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Weight Capacity, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, Broadporte Holding (Althen Sensors & Controls), Flintec, Force Switch Corp, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., HBK, Honeywell International Inc, Interface, Inc., Load Cell Central, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., OMEGA Engineering, Inc., SENSORS AND SYNERGY S.A., Siemens AG, TE Connectivity, Vishay Precision Group, Inc., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Key Findings of the Market Report

Numerous material testing procedures, including pile testing, checkweighing, packing, destructive testing, as well as quality control, may be carried out using load cells.

Leading load cell market companies are releasing cutting-edge test equipment.

It is anticipated that the strain gauge load cell sector would soon lead the global market.

The medium-capacity load cell category is predicted to dominate the worldwide market throughout the forecast period in terms of weight capacity.

Market Trends in the Load Cell Landscape

Leading load cell market companies are releasing cutting-edge test equipment. For the C-Series checkweighing, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. released FlashCell load cell technology in 2021. This technology increases weighing accuracy, speeds up product processing for C-series checkweighers, and reduces product give-away.

Companies and research facilities can obtain crucial data through material testing in order to develop new goods and improve existing ones. Examining the physical stress of materials up to failure or a specific specimen deformation is the focus of destructive and non-destructive testing.

The strain gauge load cell sector is expected to dominate the worldwide load cell market in the near future. Various orientated patterns are used to put strain gauges. In order to track and gauge the strain that railway lines experience, strain gauges are also installed. This gives information on the necessary maintenance and repairs and guarantees the safety of railway lines.



Global Load Cell Market Regional Outlook

During the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the worldwide load cell market. This might be attributed to the expansion of the food and beverage sector in the area. In the food and beverage business, load cells are utilized for packaging, batch weighing, as well as ingredient control systems.

In Asia Pacific, demand for load cells is also being driven by the expansion of the marine sector. In the marine sector, load cells are used for mooring testing, salvage operations, and applications involving winch line tension.

The quick uptake of cutting-edge technology and industrial automation in the food and beverage, automotive, and healthcare sectors in North America and Europe may be attributed to the expansion of the load cell industry in these continents.



Global Load Cell Market: Key Players

A large number of prominent competitors controls the bulk of the globally fragmented load cell market. A number of businesses are investing in R&D projects to create effective products. Leading businesses are implementing cutting-edge tactics including new partnerships, product development, and collaborations to open up attractive market potential for load cells.

Some of the well-known load cell businesses operating in the international market include TE Connectivity, WIKA, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMEGA Engineering, Inc., ABB Ltd, Alfa Laval AB, Flintec, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., HBK, Broadporte Holding (Althen Sensors & Controls), Force Switch Corp., Vishay Precision Group, Inc., Interface, Inc., Sensors And Synergy S.A., and Load Cell Central.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for load cell market are:

In 2022, Interface Inc. introduced a novel interface pressure compensated downhole load cell (IPCD) for high-pressure and high-temperature uses. This IPCD was created particularly to work under the demanding circumstances seen in the oil and gas sector.

OMEGA Engineering Inc. introduced the LC107 series micro S-Beam load cell in 2021, which is the company's smallest S-beam load cell currently available. It has a significant linearity of 0.1% for its lowest 10lb capacity and can operate efficiently in the majority of difficult situations.

Flintec introduced UXT, an alloy steel tension load cell, in 2019 for use in a variety of industrial as well as medical applications for weights between 50 kg and 7,500 kg. Process weighing systems, lifting uses like crane scales, as well as medical applications like patient hoists are all suited for this product.



Global Load Cell Market Segmentation

By Type

Strain Gauge Load Cell Single Point Load Cell Bending Beam Load Cell Shear Beam Load Cell S-Type Load Cell Canister Load Cell Others (Button Load Cell, Pancake Load Cell, etc.)

Hydraulic Load Cell

Pneumatic Load Cell

Others (Fiber Optic, Piezo-resistive, etc.)

By Weight Capacity

Low-capacity Load Cell

Medium-capacity Load Cell

High-capacity Load Cell



By Application

Checkweigher

Pile Dynamic Analysis (PDA)

Industrial Process Control & Component Testing

Medical Equipment Testing & Process Control System

Semiconductor Equipment Testing

Hygienic Process Weighing & Measurement System

Others (Wire Tension Measurement, Rolling Mills, etc.)



By End Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Electronics & Semiconductor

Others (Construction, Agriculture, Healthcare, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



