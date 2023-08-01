IZEA Research Finds 66.9% of Twitter (Now X) Users Check Feeds Daily

Survey: Ages 45-60 More Likely to Prefer the Platform Over Threads

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, released its latest research report, The State of X , today. The report is based on a survey of more than 1,200 U.S. social media users ages 18-60-plus. It aims to understand the state of X (formerly known as Twitter) under the ownership of Elon Musk and what impact Threads, Meta’s newly launched text-based rival, has had on the platform.



Musk took ownership of Twitter in October 2022, leading to significant changes on the platform, including the launch of a paid subscription service. The survey was conducted from July 15-16, 10 days after the launch of Meta’s Threads app and a week before Musk announced a rebrand to X.

IZEA research found that 66.9% of active users check their feeds at least once daily. The survey also revealed that users ages 45-60 are most likely to have a paid subscription and are most likely to say they prefer using the platform over Threads.

“Our survey revealed 66.9% of users who were active in the past year check their feed daily, highlighting the platform's enduring relevance,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Founder and CEO. “Additionally, our research showed that 38.8% of active users tweet at least once daily, emphasizing the platform's role as a hub for real-time conversations. Notably, influencers stand out with their higher posting frequency, being 5.2 times more likely to share or post multiple tweets per day compared to regular social media users.”

“The continued usage of Twitter, now called X, despite a change of ownership and the launch of a rival app, is a testament to its resilience and popularity, especially among the 45-60 age group,” Murphy continued.

The survey analyzed users’ reasons for maintaining their accounts as well as the concerns that led some users to deactivate or delete their accounts.

“More than half of its users depend on the platform to stay informed on news and current events, and beyond its role as an information hub, it serves as an around-the-clock source of entertainment for its users,” Murphy said.

Additionally, despite significant changes to the platform in the past year, 70% of social media users think the platform is a good place for brands and influencers.

Active Users:

44% of all social media users say they have an active account they’ve used within the past year.

Men are 1.2 times more likely to say they have an account than women.

At 24.7%, 18- to 29-year-olds are the most likely to say that they have deactivated or deleted their Twitter accounts.



Ongoing Usage:

66.9% of users active in the past year check their feeds daily.

38.8% of users active in the past year tweet at least daily.

Influencers are 5.2 times more likely to tweet multiple times per day than regular social media users.



Twitter (X) and Influencers:

Over 70% of users say the app is a good place for influencers and brands.

Among those without a Twitter account, 42% said Twitter is a good place for influencers and brands.

81% of social media influencers said they have posted sponsored content (or plan to) on the platform.



Paid Subscribers:

People ages 45 to 60 are the most likely age group to have an active paid subscription.

Influencers are nine times more likely to have a paid subscription than other users.

11.2% of influencers had a paid subscription but have since unsubscribed.



Ongoing Impact:

People who have actively used Twitter in the past year are 3.6 times more likely to say that Elon Musk’s ownership makes them want to use the platform more.

56% of those that have deactivated or deleted their accounts in the past year say the ownership by Elon Musk was a factor in their decision.

People ages 45 to 60 with X and Threads accounts are the most likely to say they prefer using the platform over Threads.



The report is available to download for free at The State of X . If you are interested in partnering with a brand or influencer, visit izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

