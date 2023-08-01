Questex’s Digital Signage Experience and Live Design International Announce Keynote Speakers for 2023

Speakers from Disney Live Entertainment, Moment Factory and Meow Wolf will share insights on the next generation of talent, digital enhancement in public spaces and innovative approaches to immersive environments

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event for the digital signage industry, and Live Design International (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events industry, today announces its lineup of keynote speakers for the events.



DSE takes place December 2-5 and LDI takes place November 30 – December 5 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The two events will offer shared experiences, while maintaining separate exhibit and conference spaces. As part of those shared experiences, the shows have announced three keynote speakers:

David 'dstew' Stewart, Producer, Inclusive Strategy for Disney Live Entertainment

Cheryl Catterall, Creative Director for Moment Factory

Brian Loo, Vice President, Operations Development & Exhibition Engineering for Meow Wolf



On Saturday, December 2, David 'dstew' Stewart, Producer, Inclusive Strategy for Disney Live Entertainment, will present “Fostering the Future: Challenges of the Next Decade.” In addition to his role at Disney, Stewart is also the Principal Owner of consulting firm Production on Deck and currently serves as the Chair for the People of Color Network at USITT. Stewart will discuss the obligation to help young people from all walks of life get into the industry today, the challenges they are facing, the kinds of jobs available, and jobs of the future. This keynote is open to all DSE and LDI attendees.

On Sunday, December 3, Cheryl Catterall, Creative Director for Moment Factory will present “Shifting Realities of Place: Digital Enhancement Pushing the Boundaries.” Catterall has combined her passion for the performing arts and the knowledge of the architectural profession to specialize in the creation of interactive experiences and environments for a variety of permanent and temporary installations, in both institutional and corporate settings. Catterall’s talk will challenge the role of digital technologies in public spaces and propose a narrative shift to use multimedia technologies for enhancing collective experiences, engaging local culture, and generating additional revenue streams. This keynote is available exclusively to DSE Full Conference and LDI VIP Pass holders.

On Monday, December 4, Brian Loo, Vice President, Operations Development & Exhibition Engineering for Meow Wolf will present “Step into the Extraordinary: Unconventional Innovation in Immersive Environments.” Loo has over 14 years of experience driving on the importance of guest centric design and storytelling through leadership roles for ShangriLa Hotels and Resorts along with Walt Disney Imagineering. Loo’s keynote will embark on a captivating and inspiring journey, exploring immersive environments, unconventional thinking, and innovative brilliance to revolutionize themed entertainment experiences and celebrate breaking free from the norm. This keynote is open to all DSE and LDI attendees.

