Benevis Transforms Dental Care with State-of-the Art Technology

The modern in-office equipment will enhance care team precision and efficiency while improving the patient experience across Benevis’ 120 practices nationwide

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics, is implementing state-of-the-art technology across its 120 supported dental offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia to enhance patient experience.

Benevis is integrating new clinical and infrastructure equipment to stay at the forefront of dental technology to improve precision and efficiency, bolstering patient-centered care and outcomes. Over the next several months, each practice will receive:

Digital Intraoral Sensors: streamlined digital x-ray imaging of a patient’s teeth which will provide a cleaner and clearer view allowing Benevis’ dentists to provide better diagnostics.

Intraoral Scanners: advanced 3D imaging technologies to digitally capture the exact shape and contours of teeth for better scanning results and clearer teeth structure information, enabling more accurate and appropriate treatment.

MiPACS High Availability architecture: innovative image archiving and communication system that acquires, stores, and views digital dental images. Benevis practices will now have the high availability architecture that is more reliable and less prone to outages, improving service to patients across the nationwide dental healthcare network.

“Digital, data-driven care is becoming the standard across the dental industry, and it is important for Benevis to stay at the forefront through innovative technologies that enhance our service to patients,” said Will Alexander, senior vice president of enterprise operations and CIO at Benevis. “We are fully committed to implementing cutting-edge digital technologies across our practices and modernizing service to all of our patients, staying at the forefront of the Medicaid field.”

In addition to modernizing each Benevis office, the digital technologies will also allow for more environmentally friendly options that still meet patient needs. Digital equipment reduces waste for imaging and other non-reusable physical equipment.

The scanners and new technology will also support patient education and communication. Greater clarity of imaging will help clinicians show patients areas of concern allowing care teams to educate patients on proper oral hygiene and provide treatment recommendations, which results in an improved patient experience.

“Our patients, of which most represent underserved communities including over 80% who are enrolled in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), deserve the best treatment,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis. “Our dentists, clinicians, and staff always work with the best interests of their patients in mind, and these technology upgrades will allow them to educate and serve their communities even better than before.”

The new technologies have already begun to roll out to Benevis practices.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.2 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

