Beverage Packaging Market Size worth $189.0 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Beverage Packaging Market size is projected to reach USD 189.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2026

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beverage packaging market refers to the industry that deals with the design, production, and distribution of packaging materials specifically used for beverages. This includes various types of packaging such as bottles, cans, cartons, pouches, and tetra packs, among others. The primary purpose of beverage packaging is to protect the product from contamination, ensure its quality, and provide convenience for consumers. The beverage packaging market has witnessed significant growth over the years due to the increasing consumption of beverages worldwide. Factors such as changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the rise in disposable income have contributed to the growing demand for packaged beverages. Additionally, the emergence of new beverage categories and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions have also boosted market growth.

Beverage Packaging Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $148.1 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $189.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021-2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Beverage packaging helps in protecting the beverages and extend its shelf-life. It further acts as an effective tool for marketing and attracting the attention of consumers.

Beverage Packaging Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2021 US $148.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2026 US $189.0 billion CAGR 5.0% from 2021 - 2026 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) and Volume (Billion Liter) Segments covered Packaging Type, Material Type, Product Type, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Key Market Drivers Rising beverage consumption in emerging economies Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of biodegradable and renewable raw materials

Beverage Packaging Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Amcor Group GmbH (Switzerland)

O-I Glass, Inc. (US)

Crown Holdings, Inc (US)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

Verallia SA (France)

Tetra Pak Group (Switzerland)

Ball Corporation (US)

Vidrala S.A. (Spain)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Beverage Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

Bottle

Can

Carton

Pouch

Other packaging type

Beverage Packaging Market, By Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Paper & paperboard

Other material type

Beverage Packaging Market, By Product Type

Non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages

Dairy beverages

Beverage Packaging Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The key stakeholders in the Beverage Packaging Market include:

Beverage Manufacturers: Beverage manufacturers are the primary customers of the packaging industry. They rely on packaging companies to provide suitable packaging solutions for their products. Beverage manufacturers work closely with packaging suppliers to develop packaging that meets their specific needs in terms of branding, product safety, and convenience.

Packaging Suppliers: Packaging suppliers are the companies that produce and supply the packaging materials and solutions to beverage manufacturers. They are responsible for designing, manufacturing, and delivering various types of packaging, such as bottles, cans, cartons, pouches, and labels. Packaging suppliers collaborate with beverage manufacturers to develop customized packaging solutions and ensure the timely delivery of packaging materials.

Packaging Material Suppliers: Packaging material suppliers provide the raw materials needed for beverage packaging, including plastics, glass, aluminum, paper, and cardboard. These suppliers play a crucial role in ensuring the availability and quality of packaging materials for the packaging industry.

Retailers: Retailers, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms, are an essential part of the beverage packaging market. They serve as the distribution channel for packaged beverages, connecting the manufacturers and consumers. Retailers often have specific requirements for packaging, such as shelf-ready packaging or packaging that enhances the product's visibility and attractiveness on store shelves.

Consumers: Consumers are the end-users of packaged beverages and have a significant influence on the beverage packaging market. Their preferences and buying behavior drive the demand for specific packaging formats, materials, and designs. Consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable and convenient packaging options, which has led to a shift in the industry towards eco-friendly packaging solutions and innovative designs.

Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory bodies, such as government agencies and industry associations, play a crucial role in shaping the beverage packaging market. They establish regulations and standards related to packaging materials, labeling, safety, and environmental sustainability. Compliance with these regulations is essential for packaging companies and beverage manufacturers to ensure product quality and meet legal requirements.

Packaging Designers and Consultants: Packaging designers and consultants provide expertise in the design and development of beverage packaging. They work with beverage manufacturers and packaging suppliers to create attractive, functional, and brand-aligned packaging solutions. These professionals help optimize packaging for aesthetics, ergonomics, and consumer appeal.

Waste Management and Recycling Industry: With the growing emphasis on sustainability, the waste management and recycling industry plays a critical role in the beverage packaging market. They are responsible for collecting, sorting, and processing packaging waste for recycling or proper disposal. Collaboration between the packaging industry and waste management sector is crucial to develop effective recycling systems and promote circular economy principles.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Increasing Demand for Convenience: Convenience has become a significant driving factor in the beverage packaging market. Consumers are seeking packaging solutions that offer ease of use, portability, and on-the-go consumption. Packaging formats such as single-serve bottles, cans, and pouches have gained popularity due to their convenience and suitability for modern lifestyles.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Sustainability has emerged as a critical concern in the beverage packaging industry. Both consumers and brands are increasingly demanding eco-friendly packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact. This has led to the development of recyclable materials, lightweight packaging, and initiatives to reduce plastic waste. Bio-based plastics and compostable packaging materials are also gaining traction as sustainable alternatives to traditional packaging materials.

Branding and Differentiation: Packaging plays a vital role in branding and product differentiation in the beverage industry. Unique and visually appealing packaging designs help beverages stand out on store shelves and attract consumer attention. Packaging materials, shapes, colors, and labeling techniques are carefully chosen to reflect brand identity, communicate product attributes, and create a memorable consumer experience.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements have had a significant impact on the beverage packaging market. Digital printing technologies enable more flexible and cost-effective packaging customization, allowing for personalized packaging designs and limited editions. Smart packaging, incorporating features like QR codes or NFC tags, offers interactive and engaging experiences for consumers, enabling them to access product information or promotions.

Emphasis on Safety and Product Integrity: Beverage packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and integrity of the product. Packaging solutions need to protect beverages from contamination, maintain product freshness, and prevent leakage. Manufacturers are investing in innovative packaging technologies, such as tamper-evident seals and barrier materials, to enhance product safety and shelf life.

Market Expansion in Developing Regions: The beverage packaging market is expanding in developing regions, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. As more consumers in these regions transition from unpackaged to packaged beverages, the demand for beverage packaging is on the rise. This presents opportunities for packaging companies to cater to the specific needs and preferences of these emerging markets.

Regulatory Landscape: Regulatory bodies around the world are implementing regulations and standards related to beverage packaging, with a particular focus on environmental sustainability and waste management. These regulations drive the adoption of eco-friendly packaging materials and encourage the development of recycling infrastructure. Compliance with regulatory requirements is essential for beverage manufacturers and packaging companies to ensure product quality and meet legal obligations.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of South America.

