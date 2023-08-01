Operational Consulting Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Accenture, Deloitte Consulting, Oliver Wyman
A new research study on Global Operational Consulting Service Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Operational Consulting Service products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are McKinsey & Company (United States), Boston Consulting Group (United States), Bain & Company (United States), Deloitte Consulting (United States), Accenture (Ireland), PwC Consulting (United Kingdom), KPMG Advisory (Netherlands), Ernst & Young Advisory (United Kingdom), Oliver Wyman (United States), A.T. Kearney (United States).
The Global Operational Consulting Service Market was valued at USD 325.95 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 415.8 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The operational consulting service market refers to the industry segment that provides specialized advisory and consulting services to businesses and organizations to improve their operational efficiency, effectiveness, and overall performance. Operational consulting firms work closely with their clients to identify inefficiencies, streamline processes, optimize resource allocation, and implement best practices to achieve specific business objectives. Analyzing existing workflows and business processes to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement, and then implementing strategies to enhance efficiency and productivity. Advising on supply chain optimization, inventory management, logistics, and sourcing strategies to reduce costs and improve the overall supply chain performance. Developing performance metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and track organizational performance, and providing guidance on how to achieve targets and goals.
Market Trends:
• The trend towards digitalization and automation has driven the demand for operational consulting services to help businesses leverage technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
• There is an increasing emphasis on data-driven decision-making, which has led to a growing demand for consulting services that can help businesses utilize data analytics to optimize operations.
• Many businesses are integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their operations, creating opportunities for operational consultants to advise on sustainable practices.
Market Drivers:
• In today's highly competitive business landscape, companies seek operational consulting services to gain a competitive edge and enhance their market position.
• The expansion of businesses across borders and the complexities of managing global operations have driven the need for operational consulting services to ensure seamless operations.
Market Opportunities:
• There is an opportunity for operational consultants with expertise in specific industries (e.g., healthcare, finance, technology) to provide targeted solutions to address unique operational challenges.
• As businesses expand into emerging markets, there is a demand for consulting services that can navigate cultural, regulatory, and logistical complexities.
Market Challenges:
• Implementing operational changes can face resistance from employees and stakeholders, requiring consultants to address change management challenges.
• Businesses may be hesitant to invest in consulting services if they perceive the costs to outweigh the potential benefits.
Market Restraints:
• Some companies may have internal teams that attempt to address operational issues, limiting the demand for external consulting services.
• During periods of economic downturn or uncertainty, businesses may reduce discretionary spending, including on consulting services.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Operational Consulting Service Market Breakdown by Application (Supply Chain, Financial operations, Project Management, Human Resource Operations, Others) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises) by Industry Vertical (Retail and E-Commerce, Public Sector, Healthcare, BFSI, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
List of players profiled in this report: McKinsey & Company (United States), Boston Consulting Group (United States), Bain & Company (United States), Deloitte Consulting (United States), Accenture (Ireland), PwC Consulting (United Kingdom), KPMG Advisory (Netherlands), Ernst & Young Advisory (United Kingdom), Oliver Wyman (United States), A.T. Kearney (United States)
