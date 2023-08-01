Registration open for 50th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture is coming back to Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri. for its 50th celebration of agriculture. Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced registration is open and the event is set for Nov. 16-17.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of our state’s strong economy,” said Governor Mike Parson. “At this conference, you will hear firsthand how our administration’s priorities are making a lasting impact and bringing greater opportunities to farm families and communities. Together, we are moving Missouri forward, and we are not done yet.”

Missouri farmers, ranchers, agribusiness leaders and aspiring agriculturalists are invited to enjoy the robust program, which will include a commodity outlook, awards luncheon and nationally recognized speaker line-up. The Best of Missouri Grown reception will also return Thursday, Nov. 16.

“I’m proud to serve alongside Missouri farmers and ranchers and always love this opportunity to come together,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “We hope these two days provide valuable information, connections and optimism as agriculturalists move their operations and agribusinesses toward 2024.”

The Missouri Agriculture Awards will honor two individuals who are leaders in Missouri agriculture education and food animal veterinary medicine. To nominate a leader for a Missouri agriculture award, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards.

Conference registration is required and is now available here.

Members of the media planning to cover the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture should contact Christi Miller for additional information and media registration.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.