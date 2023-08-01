United States Extruded Plastic Market estimated to reach US$36.7 billion by 2027
The United States extruded plastic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period to reach US$36.77 billion by 2027.
Extruded plastics find wide application in industries for pipes, profiles, sheets, films, and packaging materials due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and their ability to be customized.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the United States Extruded Plastic Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$36.776 billion by 2027.
The prime factor propelling the United States extruded plastic market growth is the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in industries such as construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics.
Extruded plastic refers to plastic derived from the manufacturing process where molten plastic is forced through a die to create continuous shapes with a consistent cross-section. This process involves melting raw plastic material, typically in the form of pellets or granules, and then pushing it through a heated extrusion machine. The molten plastic is then shaped and cooled, resulting in a solid plastic product with a uniform shape and length. Extruded plastic is widely used in various industries for applications such as pipes, profiles, sheets, films, and packaging materials due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to be customized for specific requirements.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in May 2023, DuPont announced its acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group, a provider of advanced manufacturing services to the medical device sector. Spectrum offers a range of capabilities, including extrusion, injection molding, and flexible packaging. The acquisition complements DuPont's existing offerings for biopharma, pharma processing, medical devices, and packaging.
Based on type, the market is divided into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), LDPE, HDPE, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. Among the different types of extruded plastic, polyethylene (PE) is experiencing rapid growth in the United States extruded plastic market due to its versatile properties, high demand in packaging, construction, and automotive sectors, recyclability, and advancements in manufacturing processes.
Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into construction, electrical and electronics, lighting, packaging, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, and data center infrastructure. The packaging sector is experiencing rapid growth attributable to several factors. The increasing demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions driven by e-commerce growth, changing consumer preferences, and environmental concerns is fueling the demand for extruded plastic products. Extruded plastic offers benefits such as lightweight, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and excellent barrier properties, making it an ideal choice for packaging applications. Additionally, advancements in packaging design and materials, along with a shift towards recyclable and biodegradable options, further contribute to the rapid growth of extruded plastic in the packaging industry.
Based on geography, Texas is experiencing significant growth in the United States extruded plastic market. Texas benefits from a favorable business environment, including lower taxes, infrastructure support, and access to skilled labor. This attracts plastic manufacturers to establish or expand their operations in the state. Texas also has a strong presence of key end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging, which drive the demand for extruded plastic products. Additionally, Texas is strategically located for transportation and has access to major markets, making it an ideal hub for distribution. Furthermore, the state's focus on innovation, research, and development in the plastics industry contributes to its significant growth in the United States extruded plastic market.
As a part of the study, the major players operating in the United States extruded plastic market that have been analyzed include Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Veca Inc., SFR Industries, PBS Plastics, Blackwell Plastics, Crescent Plastics Incorporated, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, and Corplex among other major market players.
The analytical market research study segments the United States extruded plastic market as follows:
• By Type
o Polypropylene (PP)
o Polyethylene (PE)
o LDPE
o HDPE
o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Construction
o Electrical and Electronics
o Lighting
o Packaging
o Automotive
o Healthcare
o Agriculture
o Data Center Infrastructure
• By States
o California
o New York
o Ohio
o Illinois
o Texas
o Minnesota
o Wisconsin
o Others
