Tampa Attorney Silvia Amador Brett Re-Selected as Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer for Florida by The National Trial Lawyers

Attorney Silvia Amador Brett

Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, FL

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL – Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce that Silvia Amador Brett has been re-selected as a National Trial Lawyer - Civil Plaintiff - Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer in the state of Florida after her first year as an exceptionally respected member.

This honor is given to only the top 40 under 40 attorneys for their superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership as young civil plaintiff lawyers. Membership into The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 under 40 provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys, and provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States. The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 thanked Ms. Brett for her continued and valued membership during such thriving times for their exclusive organization.

To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit: https://thenationaltriallawyers.org/

Attorney Brett fearlessly defends Florida residents who have been injured or wrongfully harmed by others. She is a member of the Florida State Bar and is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for Florida. She is a member of the Florida Justice Association’s Young Lawyer Section and is currently on their Board of Directors serving as Philanthropy Chair.

Ms. Brett is committed to serving our clients with outstanding legal representation, protecting their interests, and maximizing recovery for their injuries. In addition to speaking English, she can connect with Spanish-speaking clients in their native tongue.

ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español. ###

