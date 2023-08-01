Port24 Sets Out to Revolutionize the Trucking Industry With Rebrand

Port24, formerly known as DapeCon, has announced its rebrand and a mission to revolutionize the trucking industry.

ELIZABETH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Port24, a trucking company, recently rebranded from DapeCon to Port24 to provide innovative solutions for the trucking industry. This rebrand was spearheaded by the founders at Port24 when they determined that their brand needed to embody their mission and vision fully.

“We are thrilled about our rebrand and what it represents for us moving forward," said David Dvinov, co-founder. "Our mission is to provide innovative solutions for the trucking industry, and our new branding reflects this commitment."

The new brand identity incorporates an updated logo, color palette, and font family, creating a modern aesthetic. The logo design was inspired by the aerial view of two vessels berthing at the port.

In addition to its new branding, Port24 has launched a redesigned website with detailed information about its services and helpful resources for truckers, such as job postings, blog posts, and more. The website will also be a platform to share updates on upcoming products and services from Port24.

The team at Port 24 looks forward to continuing their work providing innovative solutions that meet customer needs while staying true to their core values of growth, progress, and dedication to customer service excellence.

Port24 is a leader in the trucking industry as a motor carrier, infusing its drayage operations with its proprietary trucking management platform. Their comprehensive technology solutions offer complete system integration, visibility, predictability, and control. Port24 integrates seamlessly with existing business processes to provide an all-in-one transportation management system that helps its clients manage container drayage more efficiently. By automating internal tasks, Port24 helps its drivers save time and make more money.