Sharon Edwards joins Lambert Sports Clinic as Clinical Ops Director, enhancing physio expertise and supporting growth
Sharon Edwards joins Lambert Sports Clinic Group as Clinical Ops Director. Her addition strengthens the clinic's commitment to top-tier healthcare services.
As we elevate our practices and improve care quality, Sharon brings expertise in patient care and sustainable growth strategies.”TOLWORTH, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lambert Sports Clinic and Lambert Medical Practice are thrilled to announce the addition of Sharon Edwards to its esteemed team as the Clinical Operations Director. With a strong focus on Physiotherapy and a wealth of experience, Sharon's arrival marks a significant milestone in the clinic's journey towards providing top-tier healthcare services.
Sharon Edwards comes to Lambert Sports Clinic with an exceptional background, having owned her own chain of successful practices in Australia having completed two Masters degrees in Manipulation & Sports Physiotherapy at the University of Queensland. With nearly three decades of experience, she has honed her skills across various disciplines, ranging from aiding children in their recovery to providing specialised care for sports-related injuries and ‘Womans Health’ conditions.
"We are elated to have Sharon Edwards join us as our Clinical Operations Director," said Bruno Pereira, Founder and CEO of Lambert Sports Clinic. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in the field of Physiotherapy make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that her leadership will further elevate the standard of care we provide and support the growth of our clinic."
In her role as Clinical Operations Director, Sharon will play a pivotal role in overseeing and enhancing the clinic's operations, ensuring a seamless and patient-centric experience for all visitors. Her expertise in Physiotherapy will be instrumental in advancing treatment methodologies and optimising patient recovery.
"I am thrilled to be a part of Lambert Sports Clinic," Sharon commented. "The clinic's commitment to excellence in healthcare aligns perfectly with my own values. The diverse team provides a dynamic approach to multidisciplinary care and I am eager to contribute my expertise to further enhance the clinic's reputation as a premier healthcare provider and to support clinical excellence."
Lambert Sports Clinic has long been known for its dedication to comprehensive and personalised care, catering to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking top-notch treatment and rehabilitation services. With Sharon Edwards on board, the clinic is poised to strengthen its position as a leading healthcare institution.
About Lambert Sports Clinic:
Lambert Sports Clinic is a state-of-the-art healthcare facility dedicated to providing superior care for individuals seeking wellness and injury recovery, rehabilitation, pain relief and performance enhancement. With a team of highly qualified professionals and cutting-edge technology, the clinic offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient from childhood to retirement.
Our vision is to provide exceptional services with the aim of being an affordable option for private healthcare.
