EXL named a Leader in Everest Group Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.



This marks the second consecutive year that EXL has been named a Leader in the annual Everest Group assessment, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward. Everest Group cites EXL’s in-house technology solutions, advisory services, flexibility in staffing resources, and strong analytics capabilities as its greatest strengths.

“Data management, analytics, and AI are becoming key priority areas for health plans to improve operational efficiency across functions such as payment integrity, member engagement, and value-based care,” said Ankur Verma, vice president at Everest Group. “EXL has continued to invest in its digital capabilities through inorganic (e.g., Clairvoyant) and organic routes with the objective of enabling interoperability, increasing AI-enabled channel utilization for member conversations, and helping payers identify Fraud, Waste, and Abuse incidents. Its digital engagement strategy, an innovation-led model, and push toward a value-based model has placed it as one of the Leaders on Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

As part of this assessment, Everest Group presented a detailed analysis of 29 healthcare payer operations service providers. Firms were evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual industry survey tracking interactions with leading industry stakeholders, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“As new technologies have emerged, payers are on the hunt for proactive partners that can help them leverage these new innovations to harness the power of their data and analytics,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and healthcare business head at EXL. “Whether it’s improving patient engagement, ensuring payment accuracy, or executing value-based strategies, we’re proud to help our clients optimize their processes to drive more informed decision making and better clinical and financial outcomes.”

To read more about Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 48,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

