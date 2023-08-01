Video Door Phones Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Video Door Phones Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s video door phones market forecast, the video door phones market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.39 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global video door phones industry is due to the rising number of smart homes. North America region is expected to hold the largest video door phones market share. Major video door phones companies include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Legrand Group, Aiphone Corporation, Fermax Global.
Video Door Phones Market Segments
● By Type: Wired, Wireless
● By Access Control: Fingerprint Readers, Proximity Card, Keypad For Secret Numbers, Bluetooth Triggered By Mobile Phone
● By Component: Cameras, Sensors, LED (Light-Emitting Diodes) Or LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), Microphones Or Speech Unit
● By End-User: Education, Government, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Video door phones are intercom systems that are used at building entrances to make calls and control access using video communication between inside and outside the building. Video door phones are connected to home automation systems, which boost security and communication convenience.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Video Door Phones Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Video Door Phones Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Video Door Phones Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
