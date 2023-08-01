Armenia: EU supports new public transport system in Ashtarak community 

With support from the EU, a new public transport system will be implemented in Ashtarak community in Armenia, within the framework of the Mayor’s for the Economic Growth (M4EG) Programme.

Thanks to this project, public transport reforms will provide comfortable transportation for residents in all settlements in the community. The plan includes acquiring 11 minibuses and constructing at least one bus stop in each village, totaling 35 bus stops.

The new public transport system will incorporate innovative features such as smart bus stops.

“Ashtarak community has the possibility to install smart bus stops, which will be equipped with such amenities as air conditioning, heating, Wi-Fi, and GPS systems. This will allow users to see the location of the route, the schedule, and the waiting time. The stop will also be accessible to people with disabilities. It will be possible to charge devices at the bus stop as well,” says Ishkhan Barseghyan, head of the Development Programmes and Tourism Department at Ashtarak Municipality.

The introduction of the new public transport system will benefit vulnerable families in the community by providing them with the opportunity to use public transport. The new transport service will cover all settlements in the community, and special rates will be available for vulnerable groups who are regular commuters.

The Mayors for Economic Growth Programme, launched in collaboration with the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme in Armenia, will operate until 2024. It encourages local governments in Eastern Partnership countries to adopt innovative development methods that will ensure fairness and have a positive impact on the environment. The Ashtarak community joined the programme in 2019.

