SciSparc and Clearmind Collaboration Continues to Increase its Patent Portfolio in the Field of Movement Abnormalities in the U.S.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new U.S. patent application is for the use of the psychedelic molecule 3-MMC and SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide to treat dyskinesia and dystonia known to occur in several rapid, non-rhythmic, abnormal movements disorders including Tourette Syndrome and Parkinson's disease.

SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced that as part of its ongoing collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. (“Clearmind”) (Nasdaq: CMND) (CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY), a patent application for the treatment of dyskinesia was filed by Clearmind, a biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems.

The provisional patent application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This patent application refers to combination of the psychedelic molecule 3-Methylmethcathinone, known as 3-MMC, and SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide as a potential treatment for dyskinesia. Dyskinesia is a category of movement disorders that are characterized by abnormal involuntary movements and may manifest as chorea (irregular, involuntary movements of the body, especially the face and extremities) or dystonia (disorder or lack of muscle tonicity). Rapid, non-rhythmic, abnormal movements can appear in a host of commonly co-occurring conditions, including Tourette Syndrome and transient tic disorder, as well as during withdrawal from alcohol and other substances.

This patent prospect corresponds well with SciSparc’s robust IP portfolio and some of the indications the Company is already pursuing such as Tourette Syndrome.

"SciSparc has always placed great emphasis on developing a broad and robust intellectual property portfolio in order to protect its innovative therapies, so a new patent filing arising from our collaboration with Clearmind is exciting. Our collaboration with Clearmind continues to bear fruit and emphasizes our commitment to pioneering innovative treatments for conditions with unmet need,” stated SciSparc’s Chief Executive Officer, Oz Adler.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of ASD and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.

