Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023; Declares Dividend of $0.15 Per Share for the Second Quarter 2023

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $10.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $35.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $34.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.09 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.44 basic and $0.42 diluted in the same quarter in 2022.



Time charter revenues were $67.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $74.5 million for the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of last year, was due to decreased average charter rates. This decrease was partly offset by increased ownership days resulting from vessel acquisitions.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $33.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $30.2 million. This compares to net income of $61.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $58.8 million, for the same period of 2022. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $140.0 million compared to $140.5 million in the same period of 2022. Earnings per share was $0.31 basic and $0.30 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.76 basic and $0.73 diluted in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a dividend on its common stock based on the Company’s results of operations during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in the amount of $0.15 per share, which will be paid in shares of the Company’s common stock or, upon the election of common shareholders, in cash. The dividend will be payable on or about September 8, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023. The Company has 107,402,276 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company is also re-affirming its previously announced dividend guidance that it intends to declare and pay a quarterly dividend with respect to the next quarter of 2023 in an amount of not less than $0.15 per share. The actual declaration of future dividends, the establishment of record and payment dates and the determination to pay future dividends in cash, in stock, or in a combination of cash and shares of common stock is subject to final determination by the Company’s board of directors each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance.

Fleet Employment (As of July 31, 2023) VESSEL

BUILT DWT

SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE

(USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE

TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 1 DSI Phoenix A 13,250 5.00% ASL Bulk Marine Limited 4-Nov-22 4/Mar/2024 - 4/May/2024 2017 60,456 2 DSI Pollux A 17,000 5.00% Delta Corp Shipping Pte. Ltd. 27-Oct-22 27/Dec/2023 - 27/Feb/2024 2015 60,446 3 DSI Pyxis A 17,100 4.75% Cargill Ocean Transportation Singapore Pte. Ltd. 16-Oct-22 16/Aug/2023 - 10/Sept/2023 1 2018 60,362 4 DSI Polaris A 13,100 5.00% ASL Bulk Marine Limited 12-Nov-22 12/May/2024 - 12/Jul/2024 2 2018 60,404 5 DSI Pegasus A 14,000 5.00% Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 7-Dec-22 15/Jul/2024 - 15/Sep/2024 2015 60,508 6 DSI Aquarius B 14,200 5.00% Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 1-Feb-23 10/Jan/2024 - 25/Mar/2024 2016 60,309 7 DSI Aquila B 13,300 5.00% Western Bulk Carriers AS 22-Nov-22 15/Sep/2023 - 15/Nov/2023 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 14,400 5.00% Western Bulk Pte. Ltd. 28-Dec-22 23/Jun/2023 2016 60,309 13,800 5.00% Western Bulk Carriers AS 23-Jun-23 10/Aug/2024 - 10/Oct/2024 9 DSI Andromeda B 14,250 5.00% Western Bulk Carriers AS 17-Nov-22 16/Oct/2023 - 16/Dec/2023 3, 4 2016 60,309 7 Panamax Bulk Carriers 10 ARTEMIS 21,250 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-Mar-22 17/Jun/2023 5 2006 76,942 10,000 5.00% ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 17-Jun-23 5/Sep/2023 - 15/Oct/2023 11 LETO 14,500 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 29-Jan-23 1/Mar/2024 - 30/Apr/2024 2010 81,297 12 SELINA C 22,000 5.00% Speed Logistics Marine Limited 18-Jun-22 12/May/2023 6 2010 75,700 12,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 20-May-23 15/Sept/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 13 MAERA C 12,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 16-Dec-22 28/Oct/2023 - 28/Dec/2023 2013 75,403 14 ISMENE 14,000 5.00% ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 10-Jan-23 20/Aug/2023 - 10/Sept/2023 1 2013 77,901 15 CRYSTALIA D 12,500 5.00% Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 12-Nov-22 1/Sep/2023 - 15/Sep/2023 1 2014 77,525 16 ATALANDI D 13,250 4.75% Aquavita International S.A. 15-Feb-23 5/Mar/2024 - 5/May/2024 2014 77,529 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 17 MAIA E 25,000 5.00% Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. 24-May-22 20/Sep/2023 -20/Nov/2023 7 2009 82,193 18 MYRSINI E 15,000 5.00% Salanc Pte. Ltd. 22-Nov-22 20/Apr/2024 - 28/Jun/2024 2010 82,117 19 MEDUSA E 26,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 9-Mar-22 14/May/2023 2010 82,194 14,250 5.00% ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 14-May-23 10/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025 20 MYRTO E 18,000 5.00% Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd. 3-Aug-22 15/Jul/2023 2013 82,131 12,650 5.00% Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 15-Jul-23 1/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 21 ASTARTE 21,500 5.00% Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 30-Jan-22 29/Apr/2023 2013 81,513 15,000 5.00% Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 29-Apr-23 1/Aug/2024 - 1/Oct/2024 22 LEONIDAS P. C. 17,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 17-Mar-23 17/Feb/2024 - 17/Apr/2024 8 2011 82,165 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 23 ALCMENE 13,000 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 2-Jan-23 10/Jan/2024 - 25/Mar/2024 2010 93,193 24 AMPHITRITE F 14,250 5.00% Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 9-Nov-22 1/Dec/2023 - 15/Feb/2024 2012 98,697 25 POLYMNIA F 15,000 5.00% Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 14-Jan-23 1/Apr/2024 - 31/May/2024 9 2012 98,704 26 ELECTRA G 17,500 5.00% Refined Success Limited 2-Jul-22 13/Apr/2023 2013 87,150 14,500 5.00% Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 13-Apr-23 1/Jun/2024 - 1/Aug/2024 27 PHAIDRA G 10,000 5.00% Salanc Pte. Ltd. 4-Mar-23 16/Apr/2023 10 2013 87,146 12,250 4.75% Aquavita International S.A. 9-May-23 1/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 10 Capesize Bulk Carriers 28 SEMIRIO H 19,700 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 15-Dec-21 15/Aug/2023 - 10/Sep/2023 1 2007 174,261 29 BOSTON H 20,500 5.00% Aquavita International S.A. 15-Jul-22 6/May/2023 2007 177,828 17,000 5.00% ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 6-May-23 15/Jul/2024 - 15/Oct/2024 30 HOUSTON H 13,000 5.00% EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited 21-Nov-22 1/Jul/2024 - 31/Aug/2024 2009 177,729 31 NEW YORK H 23,000 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 2-Jul-22 11/Jun/2023 2010 177,773 16,000 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jun-23 1/Oct/2024 - 7/Dec/2024 32 SEATTLE I 26,500 5.00% Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 2-Mar-22 1/Oct/2023 - 15/Dec/2023 2011 179,362 33 P. S. PALIOS I 31,000 5.00% Classic Maritime Inc. 11-Jun-22 15/Apr/2024 - 30/Jun/2024 2013 179,134 34 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J 22,750 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 1-Dec-21 12/Jan/2023 11 2014 179,492 17,000 5.00% Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 12-Jan-23 15/Jun/2024 - 15/Aug/2024 35 SANTA BARBARA J 29,500 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 19-Mar-22 7/May/2023 12 2015 179,426 21,250 5.00% Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited 7-May-23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 36 NEW ORLEANS 32,000 5.00% Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 25-Mar-22 20/Nov/2023 - 31/Jan/2024 12 2015 180,960 37 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00% Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 4 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 38 LOS ANGELES K 17,700 5.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 15-Jan-23 20/May/2024 - 5/Aug/2024 2012 206,104 39 PHILADELPHIA K 26,000 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 12-Apr-22 1/Feb/2024 - 15/Apr/2024 2012 206,040 40 SAN FRANCISCO L 22,000 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-23 5/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025 2017 208,006 41 NEWPORT NEWS L 28,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 16-Dec-21 1/Jul/2023 2017 208,021 23,500 5.00% 1-Jul-23 19/Sep/2023 - 24/Oct/2023 * Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1Based on latest information. 2Vessel on scheduled drydocking from June 18, 2023 to July 5, 2023. 3The fixture includes the option for redelivery of vessel east of Suez against a gross ballast bonus of US$250,000. 4Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 5Cargill International SA, have agreed to compensate the owners with the difference between the previous and the current charter rate for the early redelivery of the vessel on June 17, 2023, till the minimum agreed redelivery date, June 20, 2023. 6Vessel on scheduled drydocking from May 12, 2023 to May 20, 2023. 7Vessel off hire for 3.93 days. 8Vessel off hire for 6.83 days. 9The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period. 10Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 16, 2023 to May 9, 2023. 11The Charterers will compensate the Owners for the excess of the charter party period at the rate of 123% of the average of the Baltic Cape Index 5TC average for the days exceeding the period or the vessel’s present charter party rate whichever is higher. 12Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 67,379 $ 74,522 $ 140,021 $ 140,456 Voyage expenses 3,553 (1,051 ) 7,364 663 Vessel operating expenses 22,599 18,394 42,763 34,822 Net income 10,364 35,606 33,077 61,649 Net income attributable to common stockholders 8,922 34,164 30,193 58,765 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 41.0 35.0 41.3 34.3 Number of vessels 41.0 35.0 41.0 35.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.2 10.4 10.2 10.4 Ownership days 3,731 3,185 7,468 6,202 Available days 3,687 3,068 7,407 5,974 Operating days 3,678 3,059 7,377 5,919 Fleet utilization 99.8 % 99.7 % 99.6 % 99.1 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 17,311 $ 24,633 $ 17,910 $ 23,400 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 6,057 $ 5,775 $ 5,726 $ 5,615

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses or gain, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. (2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13740159.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 67,379 $ 74,522 $ 140,021 $ 140,456 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 3,553 (1,051 ) 7,364 663 Vessel operating expenses 22,599 18,394 42,763 34,822 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 13,407 10,665 26,661 20,457 General and administrative expenses 8,013 7,888 15,695 14,947 Management fees to related party 333 111 647 228 Gain on Sale of Vessels - - (4,995 ) - Insurance recoveries - (1,471 ) - (1,789 ) Other operating (income)/loss 20 (420 ) (189 ) (341 ) Operating income, total $ 19,454 $ 40,406 $ 52,075 $ 71,469 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest expense and finance costs (12,187 ) (5,986 ) (23,845 ) (11,209 ) Interest and other income 1,972 385 3,746 622 Loss on extinguishment of debt (704 ) - (748 ) - Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary 844 - 844 - Gain on dividend distribution 761 - 761 - Gain from equity method investments 224 801 244 767 Total other expenses, net $ (9,090 ) $ (4,800 ) $ (18,998 ) $ (9,820 ) Net income $ 10,364 $ 35,606 $ 33,077 $ 61,649 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (2,884 ) (2,884 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 8,922 34,164 30,193 58,765 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.09 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.76 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ 0.30 $ 0.73 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 99,643,396 78,339,851 98,489,613 77,343,851 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 101,058,849 81,918,389 99,762,411 80,308,679 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 10,364 $ 35,606 $ 33,077 $ 61,649 Other comprehensive income (Defined benefit plan) - - - 1 Comprehensive Income $ 10,364 $ 35,606 $ 33,077 $ 61,650





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 197,617** $ 143,928** Other current assets 17,697 17,636 Fixed assets 958,612 996,702 Investments in related parties 13,013 8,250 Other noncurrent assets 16,944 16,403 Total assets $ 1,203,883 $ 1,182,919 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 671,934 $ 663,442 Other liabilities 44,561 32,149 Total stockholders' equity 487,388 487,328 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,203,883 $ 1,182,919 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date. ** Includes time deposits of $54.0 million and $46.5 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,359 $ 43,737 $ 52,555 $ 80,837 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 16,517 2,533 5,872 (18,769 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 38,561 $ (31,610 ) $ (12,238 ) $ (58,514 )





