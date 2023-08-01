Brilliant Earth Releases The Capture Collection, World’s Largest Assortment of Planet First Lab Diamonds

Global Leader in Ethically Sourced Fine Jewelry Continues Pioneering New Standards for Sustainable Lab Diamonds

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of two new planet first lab grown diamond collections. The assortment includes lab diamonds produced with carbon, captured before entering the atmosphere, and manufactured with clean energy. The diamonds are created from atmospheric carbon, using unique sequestration technology to pull the CO 2 from the air and transform it, benefiting the environment throughout the process. It also includes lab diamonds that are grown, cut and polished with 100% renewable energy.



“We are proud to be the first to offer carbon capture diamonds at scale directly to our customers, while continuing to advance our capabilities in 100% renewable energy,” said Beth Gerstein, CEO and Co-Founder at Brilliant Earth. “We are leading the industry in creating a standard for traceable, sustainable, and responsibly manufactured lab grown diamonds by pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. The new carbon capture collection is a monumental step forward for Brilliant Earth and we’re proud to lead the industry.”

The Capture Collection:

The collection is currently comprised of a diamond assortment spanning a wide range of cut and carat.

The carbon capture process extracts carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, purifies it, and uses it to grow the diamond crystals, permanently sequestering CO 2 in a diamond.

in a diamond. Diamonds are grown, cut and polished in facilities that use clean energy, and the facilities for all processes are located in the same region, minimizing transportation emissions and pollution.

Brilliant Earth’s manufacturers have been audited to ensure they meet Brilliant Earth’s Supplier Code of Conduct, which includes safe and healthy working conditions for all employees.

These carbon capture diamonds can be set in a variety of styles, including bridal pieces and fine jewelry through Brilliant Earth’s “Create Your Own” experience.



The Renewable Collection:

The collection currently consists of loose lab diamonds made with 100% renewable energy.

The renewable energy is generated from wind and solar farms, starting with the growing process through to cutting and polishing, with the majority of energy used during the growing stage.

While Brilliant Earth has offered lab diamonds grown using renewable energy in cutting and polishing since 2022, this is the first time it has offered lab diamonds that also use renewable energy during the growing process.

The Company’s manufacturers have been audited to ensure they meet Brilliant Earth’s Supplier Code of Conduct, which includes safe and healthy working conditions for all employees.

“At Brilliant Earth, we are constantly evolving our sourcing practices to create offerings that further our efforts in sustainability,” said Allison Charalambous, VP of Sustainability and Responsible Sourcing. “In partnership with our growers and manufacturers, we have incorporated carbon capture and renewable energy into the lab diamond production process to set a precedent within the industry. With these advancements, we are creating a standard, affecting real change and seeing progress across the industry.”

The launch of the carbon capture diamond collection is another milestone in the Brilliant Earth’s ESG leadership. Brilliant Earth has audited over 92% of its lab manufacturers to ensure healthy working conditions, reasonable working hours, and fair wages. In the natural diamond assortment, Brilliant Earth recently announced a new partnership with Tracr that will make available thousands of blockchain-enabled diamonds directly to customers. With this partnership, Brilliant Earth met another of its ESG goals, reported earlier in the Company’s 2022 Mission Report, six months ahead of schedule.

Additional information about the Company’s mission pillars of Transparency, Sustainability, Compassion, and Inclusion can be found in the 2022 Mission Report . To learn more about the assortment, visit BrilliantEarth.com .

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 34 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

