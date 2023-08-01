GolfLync Experiences Explosive Growth: Over 500 Virtual Golf Clubs™ Created Across America

The platform's personalized approach enables golfers to find the perfect match for their golfing adventures, whether they are looking for casual matches or more competitive play.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- GolfLync , the social media networking platform for golf enthusiasts, today announces a remarkable milestone with the formation of over 500 Virtual Golf Clubs™ (VGC) across the United States. This achievement highlights the platform's widespread popularity and its unique ability to connect like-minded golfers, regardless of skill level, in engaging and interactive golfing communities.

Since its launch, GolfLync has experienced phenomenal growth, with more than 30,000 downloads and a rapidly increasing user base. The company attributes its success to its dynamic social media-styled feeds and features, fostering seamless user connections and facilitating organic growth within the platform.

GolfLync's rapid growth and engagement are reminiscent of the explosive growth of renowned social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram (META), Pinterest (PINS), online dating apps like Match (MTCH) and Snapchat (SNAP). Investors seeking to capitalize on a high-potential opportunity in the golfing sector can explore GolfLync's growth trajectory and industry positioning. Currently, GolfLync has achieved the 75th percentile for user conversions, as shown in the Apple Store when compared to other social media companies. GolfLync has rapidly grown its members base by over 10-fold in the past six months alone.

"At GolfLync, our mission is to bring golfers together and create virtual golf clubs that cater to their specific interests and preferences," said Noah DiPasquale, cofounder and CEO of GolfLync. "We are excited to witness the tremendous response from our users, who are not only creating and joining groups but also inviting new members to share their passion for golf. The engagement we've seen on the platform has been extraordinary."

GolfLync's VGCs function as inclusive communities where members can participate in lively discussions, share their golfing experiences and plan outings with fellow golfers. These VGCs can be either public or private, with hosts having full control over membership invitations, ensuring a personalized and secure environment for all users.

The platform's intelligent algorithm recommends relevant groups to new members based on their location, interests and golfing proficiency, considering factors such as handicap and preferred playing style. This personalized approach enables golfers to find the perfect match for their golfing adventures, whether they are looking for casual matches or more competitive play.

"We believe in building a vibrant golfing community that offers a truly enriching experience for our users," added Michael Quiel, cofounder of GolfLync. "Our commitment to providing a user-friendly and feature-rich platform has driven the exceptional growth and engagement we are witnessing. The success of GolfLync is a testament to the passion golfers share for their sport."

GolfLync's innovative features, including private feeds, group chats and personalized golf experiences, have set it apart as the go-to social network for golfers of all levels. The platform's user-friendly interface, combined with its advanced matching capabilities, has led to a thriving and enthusiastic golfing community.

Golf enthusiasts and investors alike are invited to explore the world of GolfLync and become a part of this exciting golfing revolution. For more information about GolfLync and its unique offerings, visit the official website at www.golflync.com .

About GolfLync:

GolfLync is a leading social networking platform designed exclusively for golfers. With a focus on community-building and user engagement, GolfLync connects golf enthusiasts, fosters vibrant virtual golf clubs, and enhances the overall golfing experience. GolfLync is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

