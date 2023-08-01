AUDIENCEX Expands Access to AI-Powered Advertising Solutions for the Midmarket

Enters Into Strategic Partnerships to Provide Clients with Precise Targeting, Real-Time Optimization

AUDIENCEX, the AI-enabled digital advertising partner built to optimize real-time campaign performance for brands and agencies, is proud to announce the continuing expansion of its cutting-edge AI solution, AXi . With this expansion, the Company’s customers will be able to utilize AI-powered predictive analytics to maximize return on advertising spend, without the need to invest considerable overhead into expensive and resource-intensive data science solutions.

Additionally, the Company has announced that it has entered into strategic partnerships with enterprise-level technology providers and data platforms to further enhance the capabilities of AXi and offer value-added services. These collaborations will enable AXi to leverage additional privacy-safe data sources and cutting-edge technologies, providing clients with even more precise targeting, real-time optimization, and actionable insights into their target audience.

AUDIENCEX’s AXi innovative technology is set to revolutionize programmatic advertising for emerging brands and agencies by delivering advanced capabilities to marketers typically unable to deploy enterprise level technologies. It offers a suite of the latest AI-enabled data science solutions, including both log-level data and historical data access, custom bidding algorithms, and predictive audience modeling fueled by first-party data analysis and opted-in, fully consented third-party data sets. With optimal workflows and rapid processing of immense data sets, these tools are applied efficiently to campaigns at any scale.

"At AUDIENCEX, we believe in the power of collaboration and strategic alliances. Our partnerships with industry-leading technology providers will elevate the capabilities of AXi, delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and Co-Founder of AUDIENCEX. "We are actively working towards further innovating additional technology solutions and expanding our ecosystem of partners to ensure that our clients have democratized access to true best-in-class solutions."

"We are thrilled to expand access to AXi, our pioneering AI solution, to the midmarket. By combining the power of AI with our extensive knowledge in programmatic advertising, we are empowering emerging brands and agencies to take their campaigns to new heights from a performance standpoint” said Garrett MacDonald, CCO of AUDIENCEX. "The possibilities are endless, and we are excited to be at the leading edge of this ongoing AI-revolution.

As the digital advertising landscape becomes increasingly complex, AI-powered tools have become essential for brands and agencies to navigate the challenges and maximize performance. With the wider launch of AXi-enabled campaigns across verticals including travel and hospitality, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, financial services and higher education, to name just a few, AUDIENCEX is empowering challenger brands and independent agencies to harness the power of enterprise-level AI, level the playing field, and unleash their true potential.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

