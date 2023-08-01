Ultimus Secures Top Scores in the 2023 ETF Administration Survey by Global Custodian

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, middle office, accounting, and investor solutions, proudly announces its remarkable achievement in securing the top spot in the prestigious 2023 ETF Administration Survey conducted by Global Custodian, earning the highest overall service satisfaction scores in the industry. With an overall score of 6.72 out of 7.00, this recognition underscores Ultimus' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client service and utilizing award-winning technology to empower its clients.



The Global Custodian's ETF Administration Survey is widely regarded as a third-party benchmark for excellence in the industry, with clients evaluating the performance and quality of ETF administration providers. Ultimus' attainment of the top position in this year's survey, and the 2022 survey, demonstrates ETF product expertise, and highlights its dedication to pushing boundaries in the finance industry while delivering outstanding solutions to its clients. At the same time, Ultimus remains one of the largest named ETF fund administrators by number of issuers serviced and maintains an active onboarding schedule supporting new ETF market entrants, organic client growth and ongoing fund administration services.

Client responses across thirteen categories included perfect 7.00 out of 7.00 scores in the basket services and compliance categories. Ultimus also received the highest industry scores in client service (6.75), onboarding/launch support (6.88), fund accounting (6.88), price (6.43), technology (6.38) and ETF servicing model (6.63).

According to Global Custodian’s write up of the published results, Ultimus clients were complementary of the firm’s client-centered culture, communication, and organization. One client stated: “We value the consultative assistance they provide – above and beyond the regular daily and periodic processes. Very talented group, keep up the good work!”

Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus, notes the firm’s exceptional client service often exceeds expectations. “Our client-centric approach is ingrained in our company's DNA, and all Ultimus associates go above and beyond to understand and address the unique needs of our clients. We believe that our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to providing them with exceptional support and service every step of the way.”

Tenkman points out Ultimus’ award-winning technology solutions make it possible to assist clients in optimizing their operations and achieving their business objectives. “Our state-of-the-art technology platforms enable efficient and streamlined ETF administration processes, empowering our clients to focus on strategic growth and innovation.” In addition, he acknowledges clients, “I would like to express my gratitude to our clients for their trust and partnership. Their ongoing support has been instrumental in Ultimus’ success, and we remain committed to providing our clients with industry-leading services and solutions.”

Being recognized as the top performer in the 2023 ETF Administration Survey by Global Custodian is a testament to Ultimus' unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation. As it celebrates this milestone achievement, Ultimus remains focused on pushing the boundaries in the ETF administration landscape. Ultimus continues to invest in cutting-edge technology, nurture its exceptional talent pool, and explore new horizons to provide clients with unparalleled service and support.

Global Custodian is a publication that covers the international securities business and provides numerous industry-standard surveys, analysis, and commentary on the latest news and events.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, Philadelphia and New York, Ultimus employs more than 975 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.



