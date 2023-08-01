Federated Wireless Partners with World Wide Technology to Deliver Turnkey Private Wireless LTE and 5G Solutions

Packaged services will expand access to cost-effective, scalable, enterprise-level private wireless solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless , Inc., a shared spectrum and private wireless leader, announced today a new partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT) to deliver turnkey private wireless LTE and 5G solutions to enterprises and carriers. The partnership brings accessibility, flexibility and simplicity to private wireless LTE and 5G consumption models.



WWT will package Federated Wireless’ private wireless services with enterprise applications and professional services to deliver tailored solutions to its customers across industry sectors and use cases. The Federated Wireless private wireless bundles, backed by the industry’s largest shared spectrum partner ecosystem, can include Federated Wireless’ new Neutral Host 2.0 ™ solution, enabling enterprises to extend cellular carrier coverage across facilities and cover wireless connectivity gaps.

As large enterprises look to deploy advanced automation technology and carriers seek to increase robust connectivity and data rates, flexibility and speed-to-market are critical. Federated Wireless’ turnkey private wireless solutions and network expertise, combined with WWT’s depth and experience in enterprise-grade deployments, eliminate deployment complexity. Together, they bring cost-effective, flexible, cloud-scalable, and secure private wireless solutions to the enterprise and carrier markets.

“Our customers require easy-to-consume Private Wireless Networking solutions, and we are excited to partner with Federated Wireless to deliver on those needs,” said Bob Hrbek, Practice Manager for Wireless, Access, and Mobility at WWT.

The partnership will focus on enterprises with the greatest opportunity to innovate and implement digital transformation in areas such as manufacturing, logistics, mission-critical communications, workforce automation and more. WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC) will be leveraged to simulate multiple use cases within private network demo environments. ATC enables end-to-end solutions from inception to testing, staging, integration, validation, deployment, and managed solution capabilities.

“As the private wireless ecosystem expands, customers face multiple vendor offerings with a variety of components that are only a subset of what’s needed to assemble a comprehensive private wireless ecosystem,” said Kurt Schaubach, Chief Technology Officer for Federated Wireless. “These fragmented solutions add unnecessary hurdles and complexity to new technology deployments. Our partnership with WWT brings flexibility, simplicity and scale to enterprise and carrier-grade deployments, with a single source of best-in-class private wireless technology and network deployment expertise to expand service offerings at a hyperscale pace.”

These turnkey private wireless solutions are available now through WWT , with packaged starter kits ready to deploy in a matter of days on the customer site. The solutions are professionally installed and managed, allowing customers to focus on their daily operations while immediately realizing the benefits and positive business outcomes of an advanced private wireless network.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test, and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities. Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 100 solution and edge partners, all dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services and private wireless. Federated Wireless’ customer base comes from vertical markets spanning telecommunications, government, municipalities, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, and residential. Transformative use cases range from Industry 4.0, smart agriculture, campus automation, smart cities, autonomous robotics and telehealth to network densification, mobile offload and bridging the digital divide. For more information, visit: federatedwireless.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , or our blog .

Federated Wireless Media Contact:

Janeen Bullock

Connect Marketing

janeenb@connectmarketing.com

+1.801.361.7682