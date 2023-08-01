Nexxen and H/L Bridge Linear-to-Digital Gap for Local Advertisers

Partnership leveraging Nexxen's integrated tech stack enables local advertisers to solve for video fragmentation

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV ("CTV"), has joined forces with H/L, a renowned multiservice and independent agency that's been making momentum for local, regional and national marketers for nearly 40 years. The partnership empowers both local and national advertisers to operate marketing campaigns across digital and linear environments, leveraging Nexxen’s advanced data – including automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data from its exclusive relationship with VIDAA – and cross-channel technology to reach regional audiences.



Building on their successful collaboration with the Nexxen DSP (or demand-side platform, formerly known as Amobee), H/L began to explore and utilize the additional layers within Nexxen’s tech stack in 2022 – including the use of custom analytics, proximity to premium supply and proprietary data insights tools such as Nexxen Discovery (formerly Brand Intelligence). Now, H/L has matured its use of Nexxen’s offerings to bridge the gap between digital and linear campaigns for advertisers, specifically at the local level. By embracing the breadth of Nexxen’s platform, H/L and its advertising clients have successfully deployed cross-channel campaigns in an end-to-end fashion, thus elevating regional business growth and improving local measurement.

"Nexxen is the catalyst that brings together our creative development, traditional TV buying, programmatic and connected TV buying expertise,” said Jeremy Cobb, Vice President of Digital Platforms at H/L. “We seamlessly blend the art and science of advertising, creating a unified view that harnesses the power of targeting, tracking and optimization. In today's evolving advertising landscape, with CTV as the rising star, it's not just about the platform or inventory you choose. It's about delivering compelling messaging and ensuring its effective delivery that determines the success or failure of campaigns.”



Working with Nexxen, H/L enables its clients to analyze, plan, activate, measure and reinvest their marketing spend across media seamlessly — from linear to digital — through one holistic solution (rather than through multiple disparate partners), ultimately helping advertisers solve local video fragmentation. As a result, the agency is driving greater efficiency and savings for advertisers, eliminating the fees associated with working with multiple third-party entities.

"Our end-to-end platform is tailored to bring unparalleled support to our partners and their clients, both on a national and local level," said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer at Nexxen. “As the digital and linear worlds converge, we are thrilled to partner with H/L, unleashing a consolidated, cross-channel approach that drives superior outcomes for advertisers on a local level."

