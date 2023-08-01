Healthy Snack Market Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2029 | Nestle, PepsiCo, Mars, Incorporated
Healthy Snack Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Healthy Snack Market will witness a 51.4% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Healthy Snack market to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Healthy Snack Market Breakdown by Product (Frozen and Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Dairy, Others) by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Healthy Snack market size is estimated to increase by USD 51.4 Billion at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 90.7 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Healthy Snack Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Healthy Snack market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), PepsiCo, Inc. ((United States), Mars, Incorporated ((United States), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States), Graze (United Kingdom), Natural Balance Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd. (United Kingdom), Snack a Jacks (United Kingdom), Provena Foods Oy (Finland), Kinder Snacks (Italy).
Definition:
The healthy snack market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of snacks that are perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional snack options. These snacks are typically made with nutritious ingredients, lower in calories, and often free from artificial additives or excessive sugars, making them appealing to health-conscious consumers.
Market Trends:
Plant-based and Vegan Snacks
Clean Label and Transparency
Market Drivers:
Increasing Health Consciousness
Changing Lifestyles and Busy Schedules
Market Opportunities:
Product Innovation
E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels
Market Restraints:
Product Innovation
E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels
Market Challenges:
Product Innovation
E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Healthy Snack Market: Frozen and Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Dairy, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Healthy Snack Market: Substitute Meal, Nutritional Supplement
Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), PepsiCo, Inc. ((United States), Mars, Incorporated ((United States), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States), Graze (United Kingdom), Natural Balance Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd. (United Kingdom), Snack a Jacks (United Kingdom), Provena Foods Oy (Finland), Kinder Snacks (Italy).
