Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

MACAU, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were US$115.2 million, compared with total operating revenues of negative US$1.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The change was primarily attributable to the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Macau in January 2023 and the openings of the Epic Tower and indoor waterpark in April 2023, as well as the launch of residency concerts in the same month, which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$214.5 million and US$34.6 million for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Studio City Casino’s rolling chip volume was US$789.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 versus US$104.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 1.43% in the second quarter of 2023 versus 5.33% in the second quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%- 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$716.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$93.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 25.5% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 25.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2023 was US$595.4 million, compared with US$201.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.4% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 2.5% in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue from casino contract was US$31.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with revenue from casino contract of negative US$17.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the “Gaming Operator”).

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$183.3 million and US$52.0 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the second quarter of 2023 were US$84.0 million, compared with US$15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 was US$18.7 million, compared with operating loss of US$72.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$29.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$40.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the second quarter of 2023 was US$48.5 million, compared with net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$85.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$4.6 million and US$8.1 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were US$34.5 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$36.3 million, partially offset by interest income of US$2.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$42.7 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2023, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2023 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) dated August 1, 2023 (“Melco’s earnings release”) is US$12.1 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco’s earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco’s earnings release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2023 aggregated to US$401.5 million (December 31, 2022: US$509.7 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2022: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was US$2.44 billion (December 31, 2022: US$2.43 billion).

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 were US$5.7 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) COVID-19 outbreaks, and the impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the newly adopted gaming law in Macau and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other and other non-operating income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our business. While we believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/loss, cash flow or any other measure of financial performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   
(2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs and property charges and other, net of participation interest. Adjusted net income/loss is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

For the investment community, please contact:
Jeanny Kim
Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer
Tel: +852 2598 3698
Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com


 

                         
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022    
                         
Operating revenues:                        
Revenue from casino contract $ 31,208     $ (17,366 )   $ 49,932     $ (26,005 )  
Rooms   26,376       3,764       39,272       10,039    
Food and beverage   14,051       3,862       23,316       9,346    
Entertainment   32,361       205       34,038       304    
Services fee   8,059       5,463       14,262       11,182    
Mall   2,502       1,851       4,638       4,554    
Retail and other   677       333       1,243       684    
Total operating revenues   115,234       (1,888 )     166,701       10,104    
                         
Operating costs and expenses:                        
Costs related to casino contract   (7,109 )     (6,218 )     (13,968 )     (12,242 )  
Rooms   (6,503 )     (2,643 )     (9,905 )     (5,592 )  
Food and beverage   (12,530 )     (5,905 )     (20,770 )     (13,079 )  
Entertainment   (30,089 )     (611 )     (31,482 )     (1,168 )  
Mall   (1,112 )     (1,106 )     (1,488 )     (2,062 )  
Retail and other   (581 )     (256 )     (954 )     (631 )  
General and administrative   (28,226 )     (21,547 )     (49,961 )     (42,177 )  
Pre-opening costs   (4,833 )     (604 )     (9,997 )     (946 )  
Amortization of land use right   (824 )     (824 )     (1,648 )     (1,651 )  
Depreciation and amortization   (41,885 )     (30,836 )     (71,632 )     (61,825 )  
Property charges and other   (193 )     (358 )     (483 )     (3,421 )  
Total operating costs and expenses   (133,885 )     (70,908 )     (212,288 )     (144,794 )  
Operating loss   (18,651 )     (72,796 )     (45,587 )     (134,690 )  
Non-operating income (expenses):                        
Interest income   2,798       1,425       5,352       1,729    
Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized   (36,345 )     (24,443 )     (57,444 )     (47,249 )  
Other financing costs   (103 )     (104 )     (206 )     (207 )  
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net   (746 )     2,101       3,213       6,240    
Other expenses, net   (62 )     -       (61 )     -    
Total non-operating expenses, net   (34,458 )     (21,021 )     (49,146 )     (39,487 )  
Loss before income tax   (53,109 )     (93,817 )     (94,733 )     (174,177 )  
Income tax benefit (expense)   46       119       66       (494 )  
Net loss   (53,063 )     (93,698 )     (94,667 )     (174,671 )  
Net loss attributable to participation interest   4,565       8,061       8,144       18,801    
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (48,498 )   $ (85,637 )   $ (86,523 )   $ (155,870 )  
                         
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:                        
Basic $ (0.063 )   $ (0.111 )   $ (0.112 )   $ (0.240 )  
Diluted $ (0.063 )   $ (0.111 )   $ (0.112 )   $ (0.242 )  
                         
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:                        
Basic $ (0.252 )   $ (0.445 )   $ (0.449 )   $ (0.959 )  
Diluted $ (0.252 )   $ (0.445 )   $ (0.449 )   $ (0.967 )  
                         
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:                        
Basic   770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700       649,822,535    
Diluted   770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700       722,334,295    
                         



             
             
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)  
             
             
  June 30,   December 31,  
  2023     2022    
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
             
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,336     $ 509,523    
Accounts receivable   1,081       263    
Receivables from affiliated companies   25,460       221    
Inventories   5,452       5,121    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   18,595       38,721    
Total current assets   451,924       553,849    
             
Property and equipment, net   2,828,007       2,868,064    
Intangible assets, net   686       1,373    
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets   57,485       48,325    
Restricted cash   129       130    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   11,606       13,136    
Land use right, net   106,591       108,645    
Total assets $ 3,456,428     $ 3,593,522    
             
LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND            
  PARTICIPATION INTEREST            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable $ 2,165     $ 501    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   168,172       165,688    
Income tax payable   4       22    
Payables to affiliated companies   67,929       81,178    
Total current liabilities   238,270       247,389    
             
Long-term debt, net   2,436,125       2,434,476    
Other long-term liabilities   2,559       21,631    
Deferred tax liabilities, net   329       382    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   11,742       13,499    
Total liabilities   2,689,025       2,717,377    
             
Shareholders’ equity and participation interest:            
Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized; 770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding   77       77    
Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding   7       7    
Additional paid-in capital   2,477,359       2,477,359    
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (24,535 )     (11,671 )  
Accumulated losses   (1,751,689 )     (1,665,166 )  
Total shareholders’ equity   701,219       800,606    
Participation interest   66,184       75,539    
Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest   767,403       876,145    
Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest $ 3,456,428     $ 3,593,522    
             



   
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to  
Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited)  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022    
                         
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (48,498 )   $ (85,637 )   $ (86,523 )   $ (155,870 )  
Pre-opening costs   4,833       604       9,997       946    
Property charges and other   193       358       483       3,421    
Participation interest impact on adjustments   (433 )     (83 )     (902 )     (613 )  
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (43,905 )   $ (84,758 )   $ (76,945 )   $ (152,116 )  
                         
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:                        
Basic $ (0.057 )   $ (0.110 )   $ (0.100 )   $ (0.234 )  
Diluted $ (0.057 )   $ (0.110 )   $ (0.100 )   $ (0.236 )  
                         
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:                        
Basic $ (0.228 )   $ (0.440 )   $ (0.400 )   $ (0.936 )  
Diluted $ (0.228 )   $ (0.440 )   $ (0.400 )   $ (0.943 )  
                         
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:                        
Basic   770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700       649,822,535    
Diluted   770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700       722,334,295    
                         



 
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
               
Operating loss $ (18,651 )   $ (72,796 )   $ (45,587 )   $ (134,690 )
Pre-opening costs   4,833       604       9,997       946  
Depreciation and amortization   42,709       31,660       73,280       63,476  
Property charges and other   193       358       483       3,421  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,084     $ (40,174 )   $ 38,173     $ (66,847 )
                       



   
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited  
 to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)  
(In thousands)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022    
                 
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (48,498 )   $ (85,637 )   $ (86,523 )   $ (155,870 )  
Net loss attributable to participation interest   (4,565 )     (8,061 )     (8,144 )     (18,801 )  
Net loss   (53,063 )     (93,698 )     (94,667 )     (174,671 )  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (46 )     (119 )     (66 )     494    
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   34,458       21,021       49,146       39,487    
Depreciation and amortization   42,709       31,660       73,280       63,476    
Property charges and other   193       358       483       3,421    
Pre-opening costs   4,833       604       9,997       946    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,084     $ (40,174 )   $ 38,173     $ (66,847 )  
                         
                         



                               
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries  
Supplemental Data Schedule  
                               
                               
            Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended      
            June 30,   June 30,      
              2023       2022       2023       2022        
Room Statistics(3):                          
    Average daily rate (4)     $ 153     $ 103     $ 134     $ 117        
    Occupancy per available room     91 %     24 %     85 %     28 %      
    Revenue per available room (5)   $ 140     $ 24     $ 114     $ 33        
                               
Other Information(6):                          
    Average number of table games     246       277       246       277        
    Average number of gaming machines     662       717       670       715        
    Table games win per unit per day (7)   $ 8,683     $ 1,172     $ 7,289     $ 1,944        
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 333     $ 78     $ 302     $ 94        
                               
                               
(3) Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members due to the COVID-19 outbreak  
(4) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms  
(5) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available  
(6) Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation due to government-mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded  
(7) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis  
(8) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis  

