Intelligent Bio Solutions Secures 8 New Customers with a Combined Workforce of Over 10,000 Employees Two Months into Product Launch in Australia

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ("Intelligent Bio Solutions," "INBS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: INBS), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it has secured 8 new customers across various locations throughout Australia, which collectively employ over 10,000 individuals, within just two months of launching its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System in Australia.



Since the Company’s entry into the Australian market with its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, the dedicated efforts of the sales force have resulted in the addition of 8 new customers across the Mining, Aviation, Construction, Manufacturing, and Agriculture industries. The thriving market expansion in Australia highlights the growing demand for alternative screening solutions across multiple sectors, particularly those in which maintaining workplace safety is critical.

"Our rapidly expanding customer footprint across the region is a testament to our innovative technology and the quality and value of our drug screening solution," said Harry Simeonidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Bio Solutions. "We remain focused on advancing this growth and delivering a convenient and dignified alternative that continues to meet the screening needs of businesses across Australia."

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. This hygienic, and cost-effective system is designed to screen for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company’s current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

