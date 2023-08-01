Fort Lauderdale Community-Based and Public Health Groups to Benefit From SoundThinking’s Data For Good Program

Summary: SoundThinking, Inc. today announced a partnership with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to launch its Data for Good Program. The program enables law enforcement agencies to share ShotSpotter precision data with community groups to help mitigate and prevent gun violence in areas at the highest risk.



FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter), a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, today announced that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department has agreed to implement SoundThinking’s Data for Good program. The program’s official launch on August 1st coincides with National Night Out (NNO), an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

Data for Good is a community-focused program that enables law enforcement agencies to share precision data about where and when gun violence occurs with non-law enforcement organizations. SoundThinking helps law enforcement customers identify offices of violence prevention, schools, city and county public health departments and other community organizations to receive gunfire data. By indicating where gunfire and potential trauma may be occurring, appropriate community resources can be deployed to help prevent future violence, address root causes, and provide assistance to those adversely impacted by exposure to persistent gun violence.

“By embracing the Data for Good Program, we can now pivot to a holistic community-based approach to violence prevention, outreach, and community engagement,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn. “This fosters a sense of ownership and collective responsibility for community safety rather than relying solely on punitive measures. By bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community, we can co-create effective solutions that deter crime and nurture an environment where individuals can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Fort Lauderdale Police Department joins agencies in Miami-Dade County, FL, Baton Rouge, LA, Springfield, IL, and Mobile, AL, in implementing Data for Good programs. Through the program, these areas actively address gun violence and improve community ties with law enforcement.

"As a company, we believe that by harnessing data-driven insights and looking at them through a different lens, our customers can allocate resources to those impacted by the traumatic impact of gunfire,” said Alfred Lewers Jr., Senior Director of Trauma Response & Community Engagement at SoundThinking. “Our Data for Good program aims to support our customers’ public health approach to gun violence reduction, and we are thrilled that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is now among a growing list of agencies best-positioned to support community partners working to proactively and effectively address the root causes of gun violence.”

To learn more about how ShotSpotter assists community-based and civic programs, please visit our Data for Good page.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership, and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

