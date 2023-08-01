GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) ("GEMXX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for GEMXX and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 12 months starting July 26, 2023, (the “Initial Term”) and then shall be renewed automatically for successive 12-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement.

The Company’s, Form 1-A to raise up to $6 million USD at $0.40 per share pursuant to the Offering Statement is fully qualified ( www.otcmarkets.com ). Shareholders, investors, institutions, and financiers interested in participating in the Regulation A Financing are encouraged to visit www.gemxx.com or contact Company officials for more information.

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The Company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial’s head office is located in Toronto, Ontario.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

/S/ Jay Maull, CEO

GEMXX Corporation

