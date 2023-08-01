MCats Invites Startups in D2C, Sustainability, Ayurveda, HealthTech, Social Impact & Home Decor For Acceleration Program

MCats Invites Startups in D2C, Sustainability, Ayurveda, HealthTech, Social Impact, and Home Decor For Startup Acceleration Program MCats will actively assist startups to pitch to potential investors, including venture capitalists, angel investors, and other funding sources We can catalyze innovation and shape the future of different industries

MCats is inviting applications in startup acceleration program from startups of D2C, Sustainability, Ayurveda, HealthTech, Social Impact, and Home Decor.

We are proud of our 100+ Co-Founders Club, where bright minds collaborate and help us achieve a record of 7 successful exits, further solidifying our position as a leading catalyst for startup growth” — Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, MCats

JODHPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marwari Catalysts (MCats), a startup accelerator, is inviting applications to launch new categories in our Thrive 7.0 startup acceleration program, including D2C, Sustainability, Ayurveda, HealthTech, Social Impact, and Home Decor. The program aims to support early-stage startups in these sectors and help them grow and scale their businesses.

It is an exciting collaboration with Jaipur Rugs, a global leader in the rug-making business, which brings together the leadership and expertise of both entities, leveraging their collective experience in investing and scaling over 150+ startups.

Key Highlights of the Thrive Startup Acceleration Program:

- Sector-Focused Approach: We have strategically chosen D2C, Sustainability, Ayurveda, HealthTech, Social Impact, and Home Decor as the core categories to address the emerging needs and trends in the market.

- Funding Opportunities: MCats will actively assist startups to pitch to potential investors, including venture capitalists, angel investors, and other funding sources, to help startups secure the capital they need to grow their businesses.

- Networking and Collaboration: Participants will have the opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of like-minded entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and partnerships.

- Customized Resources: MCats will tailor the resources, including business development, marketing strategies, branding, legal and accounting guidance, enabling startups to focus on their core business operations.

- Community: Startup founders get a chance to be part of a 100+ co-founders club and collaborate with like-minded individuals who can offer valuable insights and support as they navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship.

- Mentorship and Guidance: The startup will have access to a network of successful startup founders, industrialists, experiential investors, and mentorship from the people with skin in the game.

- Demo Day: At the culmination of the program, startups will have the chance to showcase their progress and accomplishments to a diverse audience of investors, industry professionals, and media, amplifying their visibility and attracting potential partnerships.

Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, "We are excited to welcome the next batch of startup founders and offer our unwavering support to their innovative ideas. Moreover, we are immensely proud of our 100+ Co-Founders Club, where bright minds collaborate and help us achieve a record of 7 successful exits, further solidifying our position as a leading catalyst for startup growth.”

Commenting on the inviting startups from Ayurveda, Prof Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Vice Chancellor, Dr. S R Rajasthan Ayurved University at Jodhpur, says, "Ayurveda is an upcoming trend in the Global market, and we see a very good number of successful startups in the Ayurveda Industry. We are committed to supporting them with our resources." Prof. Prajapati is a member of the Governing Body & Scientific Advisory Committee of the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha (CCRAS), New Delhi.

Vignesh Mohan from the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IITJ), expressed his views on the new category launch. "MCats is committed to supporting startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and we are also ready to support them to make a positive difference. We believe that by connecting entrepreneurs with the right resources, we can catalyze innovation and shape the future of these industries". Vignesh Mohan is the CEO of the Technology Innovation and Start-up Center of IIT Jodhpur.

Applications for the Thrive 7.0 acceleration program under the dedicated categories are now open. Interested startups can click the link and apply now https://www.marwaricatalysts.com/applynow.

For more information about the Thrive Acceleration Program, please visit Marwari Catalysts or email thrive@marwaricatalysts.com.

Connect with Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, on LinkedIn for insights and updates: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sushilsharmamcats/.

About: Marwari Catalysts is the fastest-growing startup accelerator founded in 2019. We uplift people and economies by facilitating and fostering startup ecosystems, primarily in the untapped markets of Tier II and Tier III cities