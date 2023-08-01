Xeriant Files Patent and Trademark to Strengthen IP Portfolio for its Advanced Green Building Materials

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, announces today that it has filed patent and trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in connection with its advanced green building materials. The patent relates to the novel composition, architecture, and manufacturing process of NEXBOARD™, a fiber-reinforced polymer composite building material made primarily from recycled waste, used to replace drywall, plywood, OSB and other types of construction panels. The trademark filing is for the “DUREVER” mark, which can be used in potential branding initiatives for future high-performance building materials and fire-retardant products developed by Xeriant. Last year, the Company trademarked the name NEXBOARD related to its composite wallboard.



“Our patent and trademark filings are an important step as we implement our commercialization strategy for Xeriant’s building materials, and further underscore our parallel commitments to technology development and effective branding. As industry awareness of NEXBOARD increases, we need to ensure adequate protection is in place for both the product itself and the proprietary manufacturing process,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. He added, “Our latest trademarked name DUREVER™ conveys strength, durability and sustainability, all of which are characteristic of our green fire-resistant composite building materials.”

Since Xeriant’s last update, the Company has been processing materials for its next production run. Next week, Xeriant will be producing NEXBOARD panels that incorporate composite mix adjustments to achieve a more homogeneous fiber distribution, which will reduce weight and enhance mechanical performance. The sample boards will be sent to several leading homebuilders the Company has been working with for third-party testing.

Xeriant, Inc. is a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of emerging aerospace technologies, including next generation air and spacecraft, and advanced eco-friendly materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industry sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

