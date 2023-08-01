Animal Health Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Animal Health Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Animal Health Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s animal health market forecast, the animal health market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 70.17 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.31 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global animal health market industry is due to the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest animal health market share. Major animal health companies include Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Animal Health market Segments

● By Product: Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Equipment And Disposables, Other Products

● By Animal Type: Commercial, Companion

● By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

● By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Animal Care And Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostic Centers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal health is defined as a term that covers animal diseases and the relationship between animal welfare, environment protection, human health, and food safety. Animal health are used for sustaining the healthy development of animals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Animal Health Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Animal Health Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

