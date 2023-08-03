Cleaning Concepts Receives the Prestigious Culture Certified Workplace Award
Cleaning Concepts, a leading cleaning company in St. Louis, announces its recent achievement of being certified as a Culture Certified Workplace.ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleaning Concepts, a renowned cleaning company in St. Louis and the region, is delighted to announce its recent recognition as a Culture Certified Workplace. This esteemed certification sets the company apart as a trailblazer in the industry, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to prioritizing its employees' satisfaction and well-being.
The Culture Certified Workplace award is a prestigious honor bestowed upon organizations that excel in cultivating a positive work culture, fostering employee engagement, and promoting a healthy work-life balance. Cleaning Concepts has been recognized as a pioneer in creating a supportive and thriving work environment that prioritizes employee satisfaction.
"We’re incredibly proud to have received the Culture Certified Workplace Award," said the CEO of Cleaning Concepts, Jeffrey Marquie. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to our employees and our dedication to creating a workplace that fosters growth, respect, and well-being.”
Mr. Marquie continued: “What makes this all the more special is that not only are we the only cleaning company in St. Louis to receive this prestigious award, but we’re among a select group of only eight cleaning companies nationwide to earn this esteemed honor."
In addition to the certificate, Cleaning Concepts has been provided with special seals that can be displayed on their website, showcasing their Culture Certified Workplace status to clients, partners, and the broader community.
About: Cleaning Concepts is a reputable and established provider of professional cleaning services, proudly serving St. Louis and its surrounding areas since 1991. With over three decades in the industry experience, the company has garnered a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional service and exceeding customer expectations. As an A-Plus Accredited business by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. The team comprises highly trained professionals who possess the expertise and skills necessary to perform a comprehensive range of services.
Jeffrey Marquie
Cleaning Concepts Maid Service
+1 314-781-0018
support@cleaningconcepts.com