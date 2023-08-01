Table Grape Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2020 and 2027
The table grape market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Factors such as changing customer tastes, rising health consciousness, and rising demand for quick and healthful snacks all have an impact on the industry.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Table Grape Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2020 and 2027. The prime factor driving the table grape market growth is the increasing health consciousness and demand for nutritious snacks.
The table grape market refers to the global commerce and consumption of table grapes, which are sweet, seeded and seedless varietals eaten fresh as a table fruit. Table grapes are well known for their wonderful flavour, appealing look, and nutritious value. Factors such as changing customer tastes, rising health consciousness, and rising demand for quick and healthful snacks all have an impact on the industry. The table grape market is important in the global fresh fruit sector since it is a popular fruit all over the world.
The table grape industry is expanding rapidly as a result of numerous important factors. One of the key factors is the customers' increased health consciousness and desire for healthier snacks. Table grapes are high in vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, making them a popular choice for health-conscious people looking for natural and healthful alternatives. Furthermore, there is a growing understanding of the numerous health advantages linked with table grapes. Grape intake can benefit heart health, digestion, and immunological function, according to studies, increasing demand for these fruits. For example, according to Peru's table grape association, the country shipped 64 million boxes of table grapes in the 2021-22 season, a 30 percent increase over the previous season's export volume.
The worldwide population increase and urbanisation have also had a significant impact on the table grape market. As more people move to cities, there is a greater need for ready-to-eat food alternatives, making table grapes an appealing option as a nutritious and portable snack. Furthermore, the rise of the retail sector and distribution networks has made table grapes more accessible to customers globally. Improved logistics and transportation networks enable the effective and timely delivery of fresh food, which contributes to market growth. Favourable climatic conditions in important producing locations, such as California in the United States and portions of Europe, have aided the table grape market's expansion. These areas provide optimal growing conditions for grapes, assuring a regular and sufficient supply of table grapes.
The growing export prospects and international trade have also broadened the market's reach beyond its borders. Table grapes have acquired a prominent role in the global fresh fruit industry as people globally seek unique and exotic fruits. Overall, the movement in consumer preferences towards fresh and natural foods, coupled with these development drivers, is propelling the table grape market forward and establishing it as a key component in the worldwide fruit business.
The table grape market has been categorized based on variety and geography in both value and volume terms. The market has been segmented based on type into seeded table grapes, and seedless table grapes. Geography is further classified into North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
By region, the Mediterranean, which includes nations such as Spain, Italy, Greece, and Turkey, is a significant region in the table grape market. These areas have long been known for their substantial vineyard cultivation, pleasant temperature, and optimal growing conditions for table grapes. The geographic position of the Mediterranean affords plentiful sunlight, well-drained soils, and mild temperatures, all of which are necessary for producing high-quality table grapes. Furthermore, these nations have well-established agricultural practices and innovative technologies that have led to higher yields and better grape quality. The Mediterranean's dominance in the table grape industry is bolstered further by considerable export volumes to a variety of foreign markets, which fulfil worldwide demand for fresh and tasty table grapes.
As a part of the market report, the key companies operating in the table grape market that have been covered include Delano Farms Company, SNFL Group, Grapa Varieties Ltd., Agrimessina S.R.L, Sun World International (Sun World), LLC, Sat Moyca, Ingleby Farms & Forests, International Fruit Genetics, Four Star Fruit, and Sun Pacific among other major market players in the industry.
The table grape market research study segments the market on the following basis:
• By Variety (Value and Volume)
o Seeded
• Red Globe
• Kyoho
• Others
o Seedless (Value and Volume)
• Thompson Seedless
• Others
• By Geography (Value and Volume)
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Others
