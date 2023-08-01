CivicLab Announces Inaugural Systemness Leadership Academy Cohort

National and local leaders selected for participation

COLUMBUS, Ind., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicLab announced today the inaugural cohort for the Systemness Leadership Academy to advance systemness-centered strategies that empower experienced collaborative and systems leaders to approach and address complex social problems.

Systemness is a twelve-month experience for co-creating better social systems designed to serve whole people. Leaders in the academy represent communities that want to use a coherent and wholistic approach to addressing complex social problems.

Participants from seven states have been selected from an applicant pool for their ability to affect systems change in the areas of educational attainment, talent retention, population growth, economic development, and quality of life.

Participants include:

Renee Aumock , Career Navigator and LCAN Coordinator, Bay-Arenac ISD - Mich.

, Career Navigator and LCAN Coordinator, Bay-Arenac ISD - Mich. Wendy Blackmore , Director of Operations, Tennessee College Access & Success Network - Tenn.

, Director of Operations, Tennessee College Access & Success Network - Tenn. Kevin Chandler , Vice President of College Advancement and Community Relations, Macomb Community College - Mich.

, Vice President of College Advancement and Community Relations, Macomb Community College - Mich. Daryl Curry , Director of Education & Workforce Partnerships, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce - Tenn.

, Director of Education & Workforce Partnerships, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce - Tenn. Melanie D’Evelyn , Executive Director, One Million Degrees - Colo.

, Executive Director, One Million Degrees - Colo. Barbara Halsey , Principal, Halsey Consulting - Calif.

, Principal, Halsey Consulting - Calif. Greg Handel , Vice President for Education and Talent, Detroit Regional Chamber - Mich.

, Vice President for Education and Talent, Detroit Regional Chamber - Mich. Tessa LeSage , FutureMakers Director, Collaboratory - Fla.

, FutureMakers Director, Collaboratory - Fla. Kate Mahar , Associate Vice President, Shasta College - Calif.

, Associate Vice President, Shasta College - Calif. Maureen Ovington , Director, Berrien College Access Network - Mich.

, Director, Berrien College Access Network - Mich. Jamie Storey , Director of Higher Education Innovation, Michigan College Access Network - Mich.

, Director of Higher Education Innovation, Michigan College Access Network - Mich. Christi Taylor , Senior Director of Talent Initiatives, Detroit Regional Chamber - Mich.

, Senior Director of Talent Initiatives, Detroit Regional Chamber - Mich. Stacy Townsley , Associate Commissioner for Adult Strategy, Indiana Commission for Higher Education - Ind.

, Associate Commissioner for Adult Strategy, Indiana Commission for Higher Education - Ind. Shareea Woods, Director for the Texas College Access Network, Educate Texas - Texas

Each participant has chosen a unique focus area relevant to their own community, region, or state to apply the principles, practices, and frameworks provided by CivicLab.

“Our social systems were designed for a world that no longer exists,” said Jack Hess, CivicLab’s executive director. “And while we have become quite good at solving problems with advances in science and technology, we have yet to learn how to dissolve problems by redesigning the underlying systems that are causing the problems in the first place. That’s what we designed the leadership academy to do: to teach leaders that it’s a system thing, not a single thing.”

The academy teaches systems-building principles, shares concrete examples of the ideas in action, and provides a space to practice the skills. Its goal is to create a cohort of national leaders dedicated to transforming social systems to better serve all people. Each participant will learn how to make invisible social systems visible to all in the community, how to transform systems by focusing on relationships, and how to go beyond solving and co-create acts of dissolution to permanently affect complex social challenges.

“The excitement and honor I feel are beyond words as I join the esteemed inaugural cohort of leaders undergoing formal training with CivicLab,” said Shareea Woods, Director of the Texas College Access Network, selected for the first cohort. “This transformative program equips us with the expertise to adeptly facilitate the implementation of their powerful frameworks and cutting-edge tools, empowering me to make an even greater impact on the lives of students throughout Texas.”

CivicLab is currently accepting nominations and applications for the next Systemness Leadership Academy starting in October 2023. Interested individuals should visit www.systemness.org



The Systemness Leadership Academy is generously supported by Lumina Foundation. For more information logon to: https://systemness.org/

About CivicLab

CivicLab, is a nonprofit institute dedicated to advancing the practice of civic collaboration and leading complex social systems. As both an overarching set of principles and a hands-on practice for improving a community, CivicLab's Stakeholder Engagement Process provides people with a common language and common approach for dissolving complex social problems. Since its inception, CivicLab has partnered with over 300 communities and organizations across the U.S. and trained more than 14,000 leaders of foundations, educational institutions, government, corporations, and community development organizations.