Mizuho Americas Hires Jeff Jaenicke as Managing Director and Head of Private Equity LP Fund Financing

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that Jeff Jaenicke has joined as Managing Director, Head of Private Equity LP Fund Financing within the Equity Division. In this role, Jeff will lead a team responsible for the sales, structuring, trading, and front office risk management for Private Equity LP financing transactions, focused on “Fund of Fund” Managers within Asset Management and Private Equity Funds. Jeff has a long track record of building and managing successful financing businesses, having worked at Credit Suisse for 25 years where he was the Global Head of Fund Financing business. He will be based in New York, reporting to Sandeep Sureka, Head of Structured Equity Finance & Swaps/D1 Trading.



“Jeff comes to Mizuho with an outstanding reputation for building long-term relationships across the private equity and fund of fund community,” said Sureka. “Backed by the resources of a global firm with a strong balance sheet and credit rating, complementary products and expertise across our Corporate & Investment Bank, and entrepreneurial culture, Jeff and his team will be able to build a top-tier equity fund financing business at Mizuho.”

Jeff holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor’s in Accounting from Binghamton University.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho's 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. ​

Mizuho Americas is the fastest growing region within the Mizuho Financial Group and is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America. Its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Mizuho Americas employs 3,000 professionals across 15 offices within the Americas. Learn more at www.mizuhoamericas.com.​

