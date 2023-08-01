Grifols Accelerates Healthcare Innovation with Google Cloud’s AI and Analytics

Grifols will apply artificial intelligence technologies, including large language models, to speed up the development of new biopharma therapeutics

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grifols (MCE:GRF, MCE:GRF.P, NASDAQ:GRFS), a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines that has been enhancing people’s health and well-being for more than 110 years, today has announced a collaboration agreement with Google Cloud to harness its powerful technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to greatly accelerate the development of new Grifols biopharma medicines.

AI featuring large language models will be applied across the drug-development life cycle, including identifying potential therapeutic candidates and managing clinical trial programs, to significantly reduce the time required to bring novel treatments to market.

Fundamental to this will be a new Grifols scientific information platform with deep Grifols-owned internal and external data sets that can be rapidly mined for insights on diseases and pharmacology. Discovering disease-identifying biomarkers at an early stage can lead to more effective treatments for patients. It can also surface trends among specific cohorts, yielding more personalized medicine and individual care regimens while greatly enhancing health outcomes.

Grifols will explore new applications and use cases for data and AI in the biopharma sector. It will also work with Google Cloud on sharing best practices in innovation including new technologies, prototype quick testing and rapid scaling. Reenergized Grifols internal processes will enhance team agility, lift productivity and reinforce a culture of innovation.

“Grifols will reinvent biopharma medicine as we know it so we can bring more treatments to more patients in more parts of the world,” said Albert Grifols Coma-Cros, Grifols Chief Scientific Innovation Officer. “Turbocharging our extensive knowledge of biopharma and plasma science with the most advanced data technologies from Google Cloud will benefit patients and society.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Grifols to help the company accelerate its R&D efforts and improve patient care," said Isaac Hernández, GM of Google Cloud Iberia. "Our data and generative AI capabilities can help Grifols glean new insights, accelerate the discovery of new drugs and therapies, and improve the efficiency of its manufacturing processes."

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. A leader in essential plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, the company develops, produces and provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in more than 110 countries.

Patient needs and Grifols’ ever-growing knowledge of many chronic, rare and prevalent conditions, at times life-threatening, drive the company’s innovation in both plasma and other biopharmaceuticals to enhance quality of life. Grifols is focused on treating conditions across a broad range of therapeutic areas: immunology, hepatology and intensive care, pulmonology, hematology, neurology and infectious diseases.

A pioneer in the plasma industry, Grifols continues to grow its network of donation centers, the world’s largest with more than 390 across North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and China.

As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion, in addition to clinical diagnostic technologies. It provides high-quality biological supplies for life-science research, clinical trials, and for manufacturing pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The company also supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2022, Grifols’ economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 9.6 billion. The company also generated 193,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company’s class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

