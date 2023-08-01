Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,165 in the last 365 days.

Transforming Journalism: CamScanner Launches Campaign Offering Free Premium Accounts for Journalists

New York City, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned document scanning and editing tool, CamScanner, is excited to launch its latest campaign, 'Empowering Journalism in the Digital Age.' This initiative aims to provide journalists with free CamScanner Premium accounts, presenting a streamlined, all-inclusive platform for managing and editing scanned documents, facilitating rapid information sharing, and supporting on-the-go reporting.


The landscape of modern journalism is evolving at a rapid pace, bringing forth challenges that necessitate new and creative ways for journalists to secure the resources they need for writing stories. Data management and quick information exchange are crucial in this new era, and the ability to report on the go is more important than ever. With 'Empowering Journalism in the Digital Age', CamScanner seeks to address these challenges head-on.

The campaign introduces journalists to CamScanner Premium, an all-in-one document management system designed to transform any mobile device into a powerhouse for efficient document handling.

Utilizing advanced scanning technology and optical character recognition (OCR), CamScanner Premium allows journalists to digitize, translate, edit and share a plethora of paper documents swiftly and accurately. For journalists, this ensures a boost in productivity and faster publication, while offering audiences greater downloadable resources at their fingertips.

Furthermore, CamScanner Premium delivers the convenience of synchronization across devices. This feature ensures that journalists can access their digitized notes and documents from any location, enabling real-time reporting and immediate audience sharing. Likewise, journalists can collectively work on the same document, enabling efficient brainstorming, fact-checking, and document sharing.

Apart from tools designed to enhance reporting efficiency, CamScanner Premium provides a host of other beneficial features. These include 10GB of cloud storage, e-Signature capabilities, anti-counterfeit detection, and a 'collage mode', amongst a broad spectrum of functionalities that may come in handy in the newsroom or field.

Journalists can apply for their free CamScanner Premium account by simply clicking and filling out the application in the Google form below:

[https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfEgopJfSXJwShCRufjVjX9Avom4mJ2jH9L4l7reJfvkatpCQ/viewform].


Readers can visit CamScanner's website or social media to learn more about the campaign –

Website: https://www.camscanner.com/

Instagram: @camscanner_official

Twitter: @camscanner


About CamScanner

First released in 2011, CamScanner is a mobile app that allows users to scan, edit and manage documents. With over 700 million downloads across 200+ countries in 60+ languages, the app consistently ranks as one of the top business and efficiency apps on the market.


Tim Brown
tim198515@gmail.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Transforming Journalism: CamScanner Launches Campaign Offering Free Premium Accounts for Journalists

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more