New Book Helps Experts Boost Their Earnings 10 times, Visibility 5 Times Faster

Reston, VA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hinge Research Institute launched today a new book titled The Visible Expert Revolution: How to Turn Ordinary Experts into Thought Leaders, Rainmakers, and Industry Superstars. Based on fifteen years of interviews with hundreds

of thought leaders and thousands of their clients, the book serves as a handbook for experts to fast track their journey from commoditized advisors to industry authorities, and, in so doing, fuel their firm’s growth. Its lessons and insights shrink the length of that journey to one-fifth of the time it usually takes.

Bestselling authors Jonah Berger, David Meerman Scott, and Michael Brenner, among others, have given the book advance praise.

Real-World Case Stories and the Authors’ Own Career Paths Exemplify the Visible Expert Journey

Nine real-world Visible Experts from across the professional services share their experiences and methods throughout the book to reinforce its lessons—from how to research your audience to how to build and carry out a visibility plan. While not featured in the book, the professional journeys of the three authors themselves are case stories on how to own a niche, especially a new one. None started their career in marketing. But, over the years, each has helped pioneer the science of branding and marketing for professional services firms and become an industry luminary.

There Can Be No Firm Growth Without Visible Experts

“The story of thought leadership’s revolution is not about the rise of individual stars but about the rise of teams who, together, grow the business as go-to experts and rainmakers,” said Lee Frederiksen, PhD, one of the book’s three authors and a former tenured psychology professor turned business strategist. “These expert teams are capitalizing on new marketplace realities–the shift to digital, the shrinking relevance of borders, and online retail’s outsize influence on all businesses.”

“Ironically, growing a professional services firm is less about selling than teaching and sharing,” said Elizabeth Harr, one of the authors and a former techpreneur. “In the marketplace of ideas, as your audience faces new pressures, disruption, and uncertainty–probably all at once–they will turn to experts, who freely share their insights, for answers.”

Sharing insights and educating one’s audience lies at the heart of the book’s recommended digital visibility plan. Readers will come away knowing how to research their audience’s challenges and priorities, what channels they frequent, and what content formats they prefer.

Visible Experts and Their Clients Reap the Rewards

The book makes a strong case for firms to cultivate Visible Experts. Four out of 10 experts say their visibility leads to more revenue and new business opportunities. They are also paid up to 13 times more than a regular expert.

It also explores the broad range of benefits enjoyed by clients who work with a true Visible Expert. More than one-half of clients say they learn just by working with Visible Experts and are introduced to new solutions they had not considered before. More than one-third say such experts ensure the job gets done and can help fix complex problems.

“The Visible Expert journey is about using intangible expertise to achieve tangible results–for both the expert and the client,” said former software engineer Karl Feldman, one of the authors. “Although none of us began our careers in marketing, by following the program and producing results, Lee, Liz, and I have built our reputations in branding while helping thousands of clients build theirs along the way.”

