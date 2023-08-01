Submit Release
ITW Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 2% with organic growth of 3%
  • Record operating income of $1.01 billion, an increase of 9%
  • Operating margin of 24.8%, an increase of 170 bps
  • Record GAAP EPS of $2.48, an increase of 5%; Excl. one-time tax items, EPS increased 9%
  • Raising full year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to a range of $9.55 to $9.95 per share

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its second quarter 2023 results.

“The ITW team delivered another quarter of strong operational execution and financial performance. Quarterly operating income grew nine percent and exceeded $1 billion for the first time in ITW’s history, operating margin expanded 170 basis points year on year, and GAAP EPS of $2.48 was a Q2 record for the company,” said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Organic growth was three percent as resilient demand in many of ITW’s industrial end markets was partially offset by inventory reduction efforts by our end customers and channel partners in response to stabilizing supply chain performance, which we estimate to have impacted organic growth by 1 to 1.5 percent in the quarter. While customer and channel inventory normalization will continue to be a factor for the next several quarters, we expect stable underlying demand and continued strong margin and profitability performance through the balance of the year. As a result, we are raising our full-year 2023 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 at the mid-point.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results
Second quarter revenue of $4.1 billion increased two percent with organic revenue growth of three percent, as divestitures reduced revenue by one percent.

GAAP EPS increased five percent to $2.48 and included $0.07 of a one-time tax benefit. GAAP EPS of $2.37 in the second quarter of 2022 included a $0.16 one-time tax benefit. Excluding one-time tax items in both periods, EPS increased nine percent. Operating income grew nine percent to a record $1.01 billion. Operating margin of 24.8 percent improved 170 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 basis points. Operating cash flow was $790 million, and free cash flow was $705 million, an increase of 68 percent, with a conversion rate to net income of 94 percent. The company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 21.4 percent.

2023 Guidance
ITW is raising its full-year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to $9.55 to $9.95 per share. The company is projecting organic growth of three to five percent based on first half 2023 performance and current levels of demand. Divestitures are expected to reduce revenue by one percent resulting in total revenue growth of two to four percent. Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 24.5 to 25.5 percent, with enterprise initiatives contributing more than 100 basis points. Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The expected tax rate is in the range of 22.5 to 23.5 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information.

Forward-looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding global supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw material inflation and rising interest rates, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, the impact of recent or potential acquisitions and/or divestitures, and the company’s 2023 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those risk factors contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2022 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2022. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact
Investor Relations
Tel: 224.661.7451 Karen Fletcher
mediarelations@itw.com Tel: 224.661.7433
  investorrelations@itw.com


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
In millions except per share amounts   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating Revenue $ 4,074     $ 4,011     $ 8,093     $ 7,950  
Cost of revenue   2,344       2,392       4,685       4,749  
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses   690       659       1,365       1,311  
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets   30       34       61       69  
Operating Income   1,010       926       1,982       1,821  
Interest expense   (69 )     (47 )     (129 )     (95 )
Other income (expense)   20       24       30       38  
Income Before Taxes   961       903       1,883       1,764  
Income taxes   207       165       415       364  
Net Income $ 754     $ 738     $ 1,468     $ 1,400  
               
Net Income Per Share:              
Basic $ 2.49     $ 2.37     $ 4.83     $ 4.49  
Diluted $ 2.48     $ 2.37     $ 4.81     $ 4.48  
               
Cash Dividends Per Share:              
Paid $ 1.31     $ 1.22     $ 2.62     $ 2.44  
Declared $ 1.31     $ 1.22     $ 2.62     $ 2.44  
               
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:              
Average   303.3       310.6       304.1       311.5  
Average assuming dilution   304.2       311.5       305.2       312.6  


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
 
In millions June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and equivalents $ 922     $ 708  
Trade receivables   3,216       3,171  
Inventories   1,921       2,054  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   345       329  
Assets held for sale         8  
Total current assets   6,404       6,270  
       
Net plant and equipment   1,901       1,848  
Goodwill   4,887       4,864  
Intangible assets   708       768  
Deferred income taxes   500       494  
Other assets   1,252       1,178  
  $ 15,652     $ 15,422  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities:      
Short-term debt $ 1,275     $ 1,590  
Accounts payable   590       594  
Accrued expenses   1,625       1,728  
Cash dividends payable   396       400  
Income taxes payable   154       147  
Liabilities held for sale         1  
Total current liabilities   4,040       4,460  
       
Noncurrent Liabilities:      
Long-term debt   6,947       6,173  
Deferred income taxes   451       484  
Noncurrent income taxes payable   151       273  
Other liabilities   969       943  
Total noncurrent liabilities   8,518       7,873  
       
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock   6       6  
Additional paid-in-capital   1,550       1,501  
Retained earnings   26,473       25,799  
Common stock held in treasury   (23,116 )     (22,377 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (1,820 )     (1,841 )
Noncontrolling interest   1       1  
Total stockholders' equity   3,094       3,089  
  $ 15,652     $ 15,422  


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin
Automotive OEM $ 826     $ 139     16.8 %
Food Equipment   654       182     27.8 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics   700       162     23.2 %
Welding   490       167     33.9 %
Polymers & Fluids   459       119     25.9 %
Construction Products   526       154     29.3 %
Specialty Products   423       109     26.0 %
Intersegment   (4 )         %
Total Segments   4,074       1,032     25.3 %
Unallocated         (22 )   %
Total Company $ 4,074     $ 1,010     24.8 %


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin
Automotive OEM $ 1,622     $ 267     16.4 %
Food Equipment   1,289       351     27.2 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics   1,403       334     23.8 %
Welding   983       324     32.9 %
Polymers & Fluids   906       228     25.2 %
Construction Products   1,052       299     28.4 %
Specialty Products   846       218     25.8 %
Intersegment   (8 )         %
Total Segments   8,093       2,021     25.0 %
Unallocated         (39 )   %
Total Company $ 8,093     $ 1,982     24.5 %


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids   Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Organic 16.3 % 6.9 % 1.1 % 0.7 % (0.5) % (5.7) % (3.6) % 3.0 %
Acquisitions/ Divestitures % (1.0) % % % (5.7) % % (2.3) % (1.1) %
Translation (0.1) % 0.4 % (0.4) % % (1.4) % (1.1) % 0.5 % (0.3) %
Operating Revenue 16.2 % 6.3 % 0.7 % 0.7 % (7.6) % (6.8) % (5.4) % 1.6 %


Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Operating Leverage 320 bps 140 bps 30 bps - (10) bps (90) bps (80) bps 60 bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (210) bps 140 bps 70 bps 460 bps 150 bps 320 bps 20 bps 100 bps
Total Organic 110 bps 280 bps 100 bps 460 bps 140 bps 230 bps (60) bps 160 bps
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		 30 bps 30 bps 60 bps 10 bps
Restructuring/Other 140 bps (30) bps (90) bps (60) bps (90) bps
Total Operating Margin Change 250 bps 310 bps 70 bps 460 bps 80 bps 170 bps (90) bps 170 bps
                 
Total Operating Margin % * 16.8 % 27.8 % 23.2 % 33.9 % 25.9 % 29.3 % 26.0 % 24.8 %
                 
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 50 bps 170 bps 10 bps 180 bps 10 bps 60 bps 70 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.07) on GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023.


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


H1 2023 vs. H2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids   Construction Products Specialty Products   Total ITW
Organic 11.9 % 11.3 % 3.3 % 5.3 % (0.3) % (3.6) % (4.3) % 4.1 %
Acquisitions/Divestitures % (1.1) % % % (5.1) % % (1.1) % (0.9) %
Translation (1.6) % (1.0) % (1.7) % (0.3) % (1.9) % (2.1) % (0.5) % (1.4) %
Operating Revenue 10.3 % 9.2 % 1.6 % 5.0 % (7.3) % (5.7) % (5.9) % 1.8 %


H1 2023 vs. H2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Operating Leverage 230 bps 210 bps 80 bps 80 bps (10) bps (60) bps (90) bps 90 bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (330) bps 140 bps 100 bps 210 bps 80 bps 310 bps 60 bps
Total Organic (100) bps 350 bps 180 bps 290 bps 70 bps 250 bps (90) bps 150 bps
Acquisitions/Divestitures 20 bps 30 bps 30 bps 10 bps
Restructuring/Other 110 bps (10) bps (20) bps (60) bps (30) bps (40) bps
Total Operating Margin Change 10 bps 360 bps 160 bps 290 bps 40 bps 220 bps (100) bps 160 bps
                 
Total Operating Margin % * 16.4 % 27.2 % 23.8 % 32.9 % 25.2 % 28.4 % 25.8 % 24.5 %
                 
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 50 bps 180 bps 10 bps 190 bps 10 bps 60 bps 80 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.15) on GAAP earnings per share for the first half 2023.


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
 
AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
Dollars in millions   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Numerator:              
Net income $ 754     $ 738     $ 1,468     $ 1,400  
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023   (20 )           (20 )      
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022         (51 )           (51 )
Interest expense, net of tax (1)   53       36       99       73  
Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)   (15 )     (18 )     (23 )     (29 )
Operating income after taxes $ 772     $ 705     $ 1,524     $ 1,393  
               
Denominator:              
Invested capital:              
Cash and equivalents $ 922     $ 879     $ 922     $ 879  
Trade receivables   3,216       3,109       3,216       3,109  
Inventories   1,921       1,975       1,921       1,975  
Net assets held for sale         73             73  
Net plant and equipment   1,901       1,736       1,901       1,736  
Goodwill and intangible assets   5,595       5,702       5,595       5,702  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (2,215 )     (2,241 )     (2,215 )     (2,241 )
Debt   (8,222 )     (7,640 )     (8,222 )     (7,640 )
Other, net   (24 )     (214 )     (24 )     (214 )
Total net assets (stockholders' equity)   3,094       3,379       3,094       3,379  
Cash and equivalents   (922 )     (879 )     (922 )     (879 )
Debt   8,222       7,640       8,222       7,640  
Total invested capital $ 10,394     $ 10,140     $ 10,394     $ 10,140  
               
Average invested capital (2) $ 10,366     $ 10,143     $ 10,292     $ 10,024  
               
Net income to average invested capital (3)   29.1 %     29.1 %     28.5 %     27.9 %
After-tax return on average invested capital (3)   29.8 %     27.8 %     29.6 %     27.8 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23.6% and 23.9%, respectively. Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23.1% and 23.5%, respectively.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.

(3) Returns for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4. Returns for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 2.

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding the second quarter 2023 discrete tax benefit of $20 million related to amended 2021 U.S. taxes, is as follows:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Dollars in millions Income Taxes   Tax Rate   Income Taxes   Tax Rate
As reported $ 207     21.4 %   $ 415     22.0 %
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023   20     2.2 %     20     1.1 %
As adjusted $ 227     23.6 %   $ 435     23.1 %

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding the second quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $51 million related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit, is as follows:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
Dollars in millions Income Taxes   Tax Rate   Income Taxes   Tax Rate
As reported $ 165     18.3 %   $ 364     20.7 %
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022   51     5.6 %     51     2.8 %
As adjusted $ 216     23.9 %   $ 415     23.5 %


AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
Dollars in millions December 31, 2022
Numerator:  
Net income $ 3,034  
Discrete tax benefit related to the fourth quarter 2022   (32 )
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022   (51 )
Interest expense, net of tax (1)   156  
Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)   (196 )
Operating income after taxes $ 2,911  
   
Denominator:  
Invested capital:  
Cash and equivalents $ 708  
Trade receivables   3,171  
Inventories   2,054  
Net assets held for sale   7  
Net plant and equipment   1,848  
Goodwill and intangible assets   5,632  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (2,322 )
Debt   (7,763 )
Other, net   (246 )
Total net assets (stockholders' equity)   3,089  
Cash and equivalents   (708 )
Debt   7,763  
Total invested capital $ 10,144  
   
Average invested capital (2) $ 10,017  
   
Net income to average invested capital   30.3 %
After-tax return on average invested capital   29.1 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 23.2%.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within the period presented.

A reconciliation of the 2022 effective tax rate excluding the fourth quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $32 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards and the second quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $51 million related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit is as follows:

  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022
Dollars in millions Income Taxes   Tax Rate
As reported $ 808     21.0 %
Discrete tax benefit related to the fourth quarter 2022   32     0.8 %
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022   51     1.4 %
As adjusted $ 891     23.2 %


FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
Dollars in millions   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 790     $ 501     $ 1,518     $ 824  
Less: Additions to plant and equipment   (85 )     (81 )     (198 )     (155 )
Free cash flow $ 705     $ 420     $ 1,320     $ 669  
               
Net income $ 754     $ 738     $ 1,468     $ 1,400  
               
Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate   105 %     68 %     103 %     59 %
Free cash flow to net income conversion rate   94 %     57 %     90 %     48 %


ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
    2023       2022  
As reported $ 2.48     $ 2.37  
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023   (0.07 )      
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022         (0.16 )
As adjusted $ 2.41     $ 2.21  


  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022
As reported $ 9.77  
Net impact of gains from two divestitures in the fourth quarter 2022   (0.60 )
As adjusted $ 9.17  


