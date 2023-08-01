ITW Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 2% with organic growth of 3%

Record operating income of $1.01 billion, an increase of 9%

Operating margin of 24.8%, an increase of 170 bps

Record GAAP EPS of $2.48, an increase of 5%; Excl. one-time tax items, EPS increased 9%

Raising full year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to a range of $9.55 to $9.95 per share





GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its second quarter 2023 results.

“The ITW team delivered another quarter of strong operational execution and financial performance. Quarterly operating income grew nine percent and exceeded $1 billion for the first time in ITW’s history, operating margin expanded 170 basis points year on year, and GAAP EPS of $2.48 was a Q2 record for the company,” said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Organic growth was three percent as resilient demand in many of ITW’s industrial end markets was partially offset by inventory reduction efforts by our end customers and channel partners in response to stabilizing supply chain performance, which we estimate to have impacted organic growth by 1 to 1.5 percent in the quarter. While customer and channel inventory normalization will continue to be a factor for the next several quarters, we expect stable underlying demand and continued strong margin and profitability performance through the balance of the year. As a result, we are raising our full-year 2023 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 at the mid-point.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second quarter revenue of $4.1 billion increased two percent with organic revenue growth of three percent, as divestitures reduced revenue by one percent.

GAAP EPS increased five percent to $2.48 and included $0.07 of a one-time tax benefit. GAAP EPS of $2.37 in the second quarter of 2022 included a $0.16 one-time tax benefit. Excluding one-time tax items in both periods, EPS increased nine percent. Operating income grew nine percent to a record $1.01 billion. Operating margin of 24.8 percent improved 170 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 basis points. Operating cash flow was $790 million, and free cash flow was $705 million, an increase of 68 percent, with a conversion rate to net income of 94 percent. The company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 21.4 percent.

2023 Guidance

ITW is raising its full-year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to $9.55 to $9.95 per share. The company is projecting organic growth of three to five percent based on first half 2023 performance and current levels of demand. Divestitures are expected to reduce revenue by one percent resulting in total revenue growth of two to four percent. Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 24.5 to 25.5 percent, with enterprise initiatives contributing more than 100 basis points. Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The expected tax rate is in the range of 22.5 to 23.5 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information.

Forward-looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding global supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw material inflation and rising interest rates, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, the impact of recent or potential acquisitions and/or divestitures, and the company’s 2023 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those risk factors contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2022 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2022. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact

Investor Relations Tel: 224.661.7451 Karen Fletcher mediarelations@itw.com Tel: 224.661.7433

investorrelations@itw.com





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In millions except per share amounts 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue $ 4,074 $ 4,011 $ 8,093 $ 7,950 Cost of revenue 2,344 2,392 4,685 4,749 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 690 659 1,365 1,311 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 30 34 61 69 Operating Income 1,010 926 1,982 1,821 Interest expense (69 ) (47 ) (129 ) (95 ) Other income (expense) 20 24 30 38 Income Before Taxes 961 903 1,883 1,764 Income taxes 207 165 415 364 Net Income $ 754 $ 738 $ 1,468 $ 1,400 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.37 $ 4.83 $ 4.49 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.37 $ 4.81 $ 4.48 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.31 $ 1.22 $ 2.62 $ 2.44 Declared $ 1.31 $ 1.22 $ 2.62 $ 2.44 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 303.3 310.6 304.1 311.5 Average assuming dilution 304.2 311.5 305.2 312.6





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 922 $ 708 Trade receivables 3,216 3,171 Inventories 1,921 2,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 345 329 Assets held for sale — 8 Total current assets 6,404 6,270 Net plant and equipment 1,901 1,848 Goodwill 4,887 4,864 Intangible assets 708 768 Deferred income taxes 500 494 Other assets 1,252 1,178 $ 15,652 $ 15,422 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,275 $ 1,590 Accounts payable 590 594 Accrued expenses 1,625 1,728 Cash dividends payable 396 400 Income taxes payable 154 147 Liabilities held for sale — 1 Total current liabilities 4,040 4,460 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 6,947 6,173 Deferred income taxes 451 484 Noncurrent income taxes payable 151 273 Other liabilities 969 943 Total noncurrent liabilities 8,518 7,873 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,550 1,501 Retained earnings 26,473 25,799 Common stock held in treasury (23,116 ) (22,377 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,820 ) (1,841 ) Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total stockholders' equity 3,094 3,089 $ 15,652 $ 15,422





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 826 $ 139 16.8 % Food Equipment 654 182 27.8 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 700 162 23.2 % Welding 490 167 33.9 % Polymers & Fluids 459 119 25.9 % Construction Products 526 154 29.3 % Specialty Products 423 109 26.0 % Intersegment (4 ) — — % Total Segments 4,074 1,032 25.3 % Unallocated — (22 ) — % Total Company $ 4,074 $ 1,010 24.8 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 1,622 $ 267 16.4 % Food Equipment 1,289 351 27.2 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 1,403 334 23.8 % Welding 983 324 32.9 % Polymers & Fluids 906 228 25.2 % Construction Products 1,052 299 28.4 % Specialty Products 846 218 25.8 % Intersegment (8 ) — — % Total Segments 8,093 2,021 25.0 % Unallocated — (39 ) — % Total Company $ 8,093 $ 1,982 24.5 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)





Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic 16.3 % 6.9 % 1.1 % 0.7 % (0.5) % (5.7) % (3.6) % 3.0 % Acquisitions/ Divestitures — % (1.0) % — % — % (5.7) % — % (2.3) % (1.1) % Translation (0.1) % 0.4 % (0.4) % — % (1.4) % (1.1) % 0.5 % (0.3) % Operating Revenue 16.2 % 6.3 % 0.7 % 0.7 % (7.6) % (6.8) % (5.4) % 1.6 %





Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage 320 bps 140 bps 30 bps - (10) bps (90) bps (80) bps 60 bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (210) bps 140 bps 70 bps 460 bps 150 bps 320 bps 20 bps 100 bps Total Organic 110 bps 280 bps 100 bps 460 bps 140 bps 230 bps (60) bps 160 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — 30 bps — — 30 bps — 60 bps 10 bps Restructuring/Other 140 bps — (30) bps — (90) bps (60) bps (90) bps — Total Operating Margin Change 250 bps 310 bps 70 bps 460 bps 80 bps 170 bps (90) bps 170 bps Total Operating Margin % * 16.8 % 27.8 % 23.2 % 33.9 % 25.9 % 29.3 % 26.0 % 24.8 % * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 50 bps 170 bps 10 bps 180 bps 10 bps 60 bps 70 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.07) on GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)





H1 2023 vs. H2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic 11.9 % 11.3 % 3.3 % 5.3 % (0.3) % (3.6) % (4.3) % 4.1 % Acquisitions/Divestitures — % (1.1) % — % — % (5.1) % — % (1.1) % (0.9) % Translation (1.6) % (1.0) % (1.7) % (0.3) % (1.9) % (2.1) % (0.5) % (1.4) % Operating Revenue 10.3 % 9.2 % 1.6 % 5.0 % (7.3) % (5.7) % (5.9) % 1.8 %





H1 2023 vs. H2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage 230 bps 210 bps 80 bps 80 bps (10) bps (60) bps (90) bps 90 bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (330) bps 140 bps 100 bps 210 bps 80 bps 310 bps — 60 bps Total Organic (100) bps 350 bps 180 bps 290 bps 70 bps 250 bps (90) bps 150 bps Acquisitions/Divestitures — 20 bps — — 30 bps — 30 bps 10 bps Restructuring/Other 110 bps (10) bps (20) bps — (60) bps (30) bps (40) bps — Total Operating Margin Change 10 bps 360 bps 160 bps 290 bps 40 bps 220 bps (100) bps 160 bps Total Operating Margin % * 16.4 % 27.2 % 23.8 % 32.9 % 25.2 % 28.4 % 25.8 % 24.5 % * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 50 bps 180 bps 10 bps 190 bps 10 bps 60 bps 80 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.15) on GAAP earnings per share for the first half 2023.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollars in millions 2023 2022 2023 2022 Numerator: Net income $ 754 $ 738 $ 1,468 $ 1,400 Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023 (20 ) — (20 ) — Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022 — (51 ) — (51 ) Interest expense, net of tax (1) 53 36 99 73 Other (income) expense, net of tax (1) (15 ) (18 ) (23 ) (29 ) Operating income after taxes $ 772 $ 705 $ 1,524 $ 1,393 Denominator: Invested capital: Cash and equivalents $ 922 $ 879 $ 922 $ 879 Trade receivables 3,216 3,109 3,216 3,109 Inventories 1,921 1,975 1,921 1,975 Net assets held for sale — 73 — 73 Net plant and equipment 1,901 1,736 1,901 1,736 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,595 5,702 5,595 5,702 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,215 ) (2,241 ) (2,215 ) (2,241 ) Debt (8,222 ) (7,640 ) (8,222 ) (7,640 ) Other, net (24 ) (214 ) (24 ) (214 ) Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,094 3,379 3,094 3,379 Cash and equivalents (922 ) (879 ) (922 ) (879 ) Debt 8,222 7,640 8,222 7,640 Total invested capital $ 10,394 $ 10,140 $ 10,394 $ 10,140 Average invested capital (2) $ 10,366 $ 10,143 $ 10,292 $ 10,024 Net income to average invested capital (3) 29.1 % 29.1 % 28.5 % 27.9 % After-tax return on average invested capital (3) 29.8 % 27.8 % 29.6 % 27.8 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23.6% and 23.9%, respectively. Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23.1% and 23.5%, respectively.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.

(3) Returns for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4. Returns for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 2.

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding the second quarter 2023 discrete tax benefit of $20 million related to amended 2021 U.S. taxes, is as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 207 21.4 % $ 415 22.0 % Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023 20 2.2 % 20 1.1 % As adjusted $ 227 23.6 % $ 435 23.1 %

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding the second quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $51 million related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit, is as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 165 18.3 % $ 364 20.7 % Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022 51 5.6 % 51 2.8 % As adjusted $ 216 23.9 % $ 415 23.5 %





AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended Dollars in millions December 31, 2022 Numerator: Net income $ 3,034 Discrete tax benefit related to the fourth quarter 2022 (32 ) Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022 (51 ) Interest expense, net of tax (1) 156 Other (income) expense, net of tax (1) (196 ) Operating income after taxes $ 2,911 Denominator: Invested capital: Cash and equivalents $ 708 Trade receivables 3,171 Inventories 2,054 Net assets held for sale 7 Net plant and equipment 1,848 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,632 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,322 ) Debt (7,763 ) Other, net (246 ) Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,089 Cash and equivalents (708 ) Debt 7,763 Total invested capital $ 10,144 Average invested capital (2) $ 10,017 Net income to average invested capital 30.3 % After-tax return on average invested capital 29.1 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 23.2%.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within the period presented.

A reconciliation of the 2022 effective tax rate excluding the fourth quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $32 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards and the second quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $51 million related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 808 21.0 % Discrete tax benefit related to the fourth quarter 2022 32 0.8 % Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022 51 1.4 % As adjusted $ 891 23.2 %





FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollars in millions 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 790 $ 501 $ 1,518 $ 824 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (85 ) (81 ) (198 ) (155 ) Free cash flow $ 705 $ 420 $ 1,320 $ 669 Net income $ 754 $ 738 $ 1,468 $ 1,400 Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate 105 % 68 % 103 % 59 % Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 94 % 57 % 90 % 48 %





ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 As reported $ 2.48 $ 2.37 Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023 (0.07 ) — Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022 — (0.16 ) As adjusted $ 2.41 $ 2.21



