ITW Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 2% with organic growth of 3%
Record operating income of $1.01 billion, an increase of 9%
Operating margin of 24.8%, an increase of 170 bps
Record GAAP EPS of $2.48, an increase of 5%; Excl. one-time tax items, EPS increased 9%
Raising full year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to a range of $9.55 to $9.95 per share
GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its second quarter 2023 results.
“The ITW team delivered another quarter of strong operational execution and financial performance. Quarterly operating income grew nine percent and exceeded $1 billion for the first time in ITW’s history, operating margin expanded 170 basis points year on year, and GAAP EPS of $2.48 was a Q2 record for the company,” said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Organic growth was three percent as resilient demand in many of ITW’s industrial end markets was partially offset by inventory reduction efforts by our end customers and channel partners in response to stabilizing supply chain performance, which we estimate to have impacted organic growth by 1 to 1.5 percent in the quarter. While customer and channel inventory normalization will continue to be a factor for the next several quarters, we expect stable underlying demand and continued strong margin and profitability performance through the balance of the year. As a result, we are raising our full-year 2023 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 at the mid-point.”
Second Quarter 2023 Results Second quarter revenue of $4.1 billion increased two percent with organic revenue growth of three percent, as divestitures reduced revenue by one percent.
GAAP EPS increased five percent to $2.48 and included $0.07 of a one-time tax benefit. GAAP EPS of $2.37 in the second quarter of 2022 included a $0.16 one-time tax benefit. Excluding one-time tax items in both periods, EPS increased nine percent. Operating income grew nine percent to a record $1.01 billion. Operating margin of 24.8 percent improved 170 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 basis points. Operating cash flow was $790 million, and free cash flow was $705 million, an increase of 68 percent, with a conversion rate to net income of 94 percent. The company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 21.4 percent.
2023 Guidance ITW is raising its full-year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to $9.55 to $9.95 per share. The company is projecting organic growth of three to five percent based on first half 2023 performance and current levels of demand. Divestitures are expected to reduce revenue by one percent resulting in total revenue growth of two to four percent. Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 24.5 to 25.5 percent, with enterprise initiatives contributing more than 100 basis points. Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The expected tax rate is in the range of 22.5 to 23.5 percent.
Non-GAAP Measures This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information.
Forward-looking Statements This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding global supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw material inflation and rising interest rates, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, the impact of recent or potential acquisitions and/or divestitures, and the company’s 2023 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those risk factors contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2022 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
About Illinois Tool Works ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2022. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses
690
659
1,365
1,311
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
30
34
61
69
Operating Income
1,010
926
1,982
1,821
Interest expense
(69
)
(47
)
(129
)
(95
)
Other income (expense)
20
24
30
38
Income Before Taxes
961
903
1,883
1,764
Income taxes
207
165
415
364
Net Income
$
754
$
738
$
1,468
$
1,400
Net Income Per Share:
Basic
$
2.49
$
2.37
$
4.83
$
4.49
Diluted
$
2.48
$
2.37
$
4.81
$
4.48
Cash Dividends Per Share:
Paid
$
1.31
$
1.22
$
2.62
$
2.44
Declared
$
1.31
$
1.22
$
2.62
$
2.44
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:
Average
303.3
310.6
304.1
311.5
Average assuming dilution
304.2
311.5
305.2
312.6
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
In millions
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
922
$
708
Trade receivables
3,216
3,171
Inventories
1,921
2,054
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
345
329
Assets held for sale
—
8
Total current assets
6,404
6,270
Net plant and equipment
1,901
1,848
Goodwill
4,887
4,864
Intangible assets
708
768
Deferred income taxes
500
494
Other assets
1,252
1,178
$
15,652
$
15,422
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
1,275
$
1,590
Accounts payable
590
594
Accrued expenses
1,625
1,728
Cash dividends payable
396
400
Income taxes payable
154
147
Liabilities held for sale
—
1
Total current liabilities
4,040
4,460
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Long-term debt
6,947
6,173
Deferred income taxes
451
484
Noncurrent income taxes payable
151
273
Other liabilities
969
943
Total noncurrent liabilities
8,518
7,873
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
6
6
Additional paid-in-capital
1,550
1,501
Retained earnings
26,473
25,799
Common stock held in treasury
(23,116
)
(22,377
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,820
)
(1,841
)
Noncontrolling interest
1
1
Total stockholders' equity
3,094
3,089
$
15,652
$
15,422
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,2023
Dollars in millions
Total Revenue
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
$
826
$
139
16.8
%
Food Equipment
654
182
27.8
%
Test & Measurement and Electronics
700
162
23.2
%
Welding
490
167
33.9
%
Polymers & Fluids
459
119
25.9
%
Construction Products
526
154
29.3
%
Specialty Products
423
109
26.0
%
Intersegment
(4
)
—
—
%
Total Segments
4,074
1,032
25.3
%
Unallocated
—
(22
)
—
%
Total Company
$
4,074
$
1,010
24.8
%
Six Months Ended June 30,2023
Dollars in millions
Total Revenue
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
$
1,622
$
267
16.4
%
Food Equipment
1,289
351
27.2
%
Test & Measurement and Electronics
1,403
334
23.8
%
Welding
983
324
32.9
%
Polymers & Fluids
906
228
25.2
%
Construction Products
1,052
299
28.4
%
Specialty Products
846
218
25.8
%
Intersegment
(8
)
—
—
%
Total Segments
8,093
2,021
25.0
%
Unallocated
—
(39
)
—
%
Total Company
$
8,093
$
1,982
24.5
%
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Organic
16.3
%
6.9
%
1.1
%
0.7
%
(0.5)
%
(5.7)
%
(3.6)
%
3.0
%
Acquisitions/ Divestitures
—
%
(1.0)
%
—
%
—
%
(5.7)
%
—
%
(2.3)
%
(1.1)
%
Translation
(0.1)
%
0.4
%
(0.4)
%
—
%
(1.4)
%
(1.1)
%
0.5
%
(0.3)
%
Operating Revenue
16.2
%
6.3
%
0.7
%
0.7
%
(7.6)
%
(6.8)
%
(5.4)
%
1.6
%
Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Operating Leverage
320 bps
140 bps
30 bps
-
(10) bps
(90) bps
(80) bps
60 bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs
(210) bps
140 bps
70 bps
460 bps
150 bps
320 bps
20 bps
100 bps
Total Organic
110 bps
280 bps
100 bps
460 bps
140 bps
230 bps
(60) bps
160 bps
Acquisitions/ Divestitures
—
30 bps
—
—
30 bps
—
60 bps
10 bps
Restructuring/Other
140 bps
—
(30) bps
—
(90) bps
(60) bps
(90) bps
—
Total Operating Margin Change
250 bps
310 bps
70 bps
460 bps
80 bps
170 bps
(90) bps
170 bps
Total Operating Margin % *
16.8
%
27.8
%
23.2
%
33.9
%
25.9
%
29.3
%
26.0
%
24.8
%
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets
30 bps
50 bps
170 bps
10 bps
180 bps
10 bps
60 bps
70 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.07) on GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
H1 2023 vs. H2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Organic
11.9
%
11.3
%
3.3
%
5.3
%
(0.3)
%
(3.6)
%
(4.3)
%
4.1
%
Acquisitions/Divestitures
—
%
(1.1)
%
—
%
—
%
(5.1)
%
—
%
(1.1)
%
(0.9)
%
Translation
(1.6)
%
(1.0)
%
(1.7)
%
(0.3)
%
(1.9)
%
(2.1)
%
(0.5)
%
(1.4)
%
Operating Revenue
10.3
%
9.2
%
1.6
%
5.0
%
(7.3)
%
(5.7)
%
(5.9)
%
1.8
%
H1 2023 vs. H2 2022 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Operating Leverage
230 bps
210 bps
80 bps
80 bps
(10) bps
(60) bps
(90) bps
90 bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs
(330) bps
140 bps
100 bps
210 bps
80 bps
310 bps
—
60 bps
Total Organic
(100) bps
350 bps
180 bps
290 bps
70 bps
250 bps
(90) bps
150 bps
Acquisitions/Divestitures
—
20 bps
—
—
30 bps
—
30 bps
10 bps
Restructuring/Other
110 bps
(10) bps
(20) bps
—
(60) bps
(30) bps
(40) bps
—
Total Operating Margin Change
10 bps
360 bps
160 bps
290 bps
40 bps
220 bps
(100) bps
160 bps
Total Operating Margin % *
16.4
%
27.2
%
23.8
%
32.9
%
25.2
%
28.4
%
25.8
%
24.5
%
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets
30 bps
50 bps
180 bps
10 bps
190 bps
10 bps
60 bps
80 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.15) on GAAP earnings per share for the first half 2023.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
2023
2022
Numerator:
Net income
$
754
$
738
$
1,468
$
1,400
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023
(20
)
—
(20
)
—
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022
—
(51
)
—
(51
)
Interest expense, net of tax (1)
53
36
99
73
Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)
(15
)
(18
)
(23
)
(29
)
Operating income after taxes
$
772
$
705
$
1,524
$
1,393
Denominator:
Invested capital:
Cash and equivalents
$
922
$
879
$
922
$
879
Trade receivables
3,216
3,109
3,216
3,109
Inventories
1,921
1,975
1,921
1,975
Net assets held for sale
—
73
—
73
Net plant and equipment
1,901
1,736
1,901
1,736
Goodwill and intangible assets
5,595
5,702
5,595
5,702
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,215
)
(2,241
)
(2,215
)
(2,241
)
Debt
(8,222
)
(7,640
)
(8,222
)
(7,640
)
Other, net
(24
)
(214
)
(24
)
(214
)
Total net assets (stockholders' equity)
3,094
3,379
3,094
3,379
Cash and equivalents
(922
)
(879
)
(922
)
(879
)
Debt
8,222
7,640
8,222
7,640
Total invested capital
$
10,394
$
10,140
$
10,394
$
10,140
Average invested capital (2)
$
10,366
$
10,143
$
10,292
$
10,024
Net income to average invested capital (3)
29.1
%
29.1
%
28.5
%
27.9
%
After-tax return on average invested capital (3)
29.8
%
27.8
%
29.6
%
27.8
%
(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23.6% and 23.9%, respectively. Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 23.1% and 23.5%, respectively.
(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.
(3) Returns for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4. Returns for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 2.
A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, excluding the second quarter 2023 discrete tax benefit of $20 million related to amended 2021 U.S. taxes, is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Dollars in millions
Income Taxes
Tax Rate
Income Taxes
Tax Rate
As reported
$
207
21.4
%
$
415
22.0
%
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023
20
2.2
%
20
1.1
%
As adjusted
$
227
23.6
%
$
435
23.1
%
A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding the second quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $51 million related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit, is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Dollars in millions
Income Taxes
Tax Rate
Income Taxes
Tax Rate
As reported
$
165
18.3
%
$
364
20.7
%
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022
51
5.6
%
51
2.8
%
As adjusted
$
216
23.9
%
$
415
23.5
%
AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended
Dollars in millions
December 31, 2022
Numerator:
Net income
$
3,034
Discrete tax benefit related to the fourth quarter 2022
(32
)
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022
(51
)
Interest expense, net of tax (1)
156
Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)
(196
)
Operating income after taxes
$
2,911
Denominator:
Invested capital:
Cash and equivalents
$
708
Trade receivables
3,171
Inventories
2,054
Net assets held for sale
7
Net plant and equipment
1,848
Goodwill and intangible assets
5,632
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,322
)
Debt
(7,763
)
Other, net
(246
)
Total net assets (stockholders' equity)
3,089
Cash and equivalents
(708
)
Debt
7,763
Total invested capital
$
10,144
Average invested capital (2)
$
10,017
Net income to average invested capital
30.3
%
After-tax return on average invested capital
29.1
%
(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 23.2%.
(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within the period presented.
A reconciliation of the 2022 effective tax rate excluding the fourth quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $32 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards and the second quarter 2022 discrete tax benefit of $51 million related to the resolution of a U.S. tax audit is as follows:
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Dollars in millions
Income Taxes
Tax Rate
As reported
$
808
21.0
%
Discrete tax benefit related to the fourth quarter 2022
32
0.8
%
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022
51
1.4
%
As adjusted
$
891
23.2
%
FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
790
$
501
$
1,518
$
824
Less: Additions to plant and equipment
(85
)
(81
)
(198
)
(155
)
Free cash flow
$
705
$
420
$
1,320
$
669
Net income
$
754
$
738
$
1,468
$
1,400
Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate
105
%
68
%
103
%
59
%
Free cash flow to net income conversion rate
94
%
57
%
90
%
48
%
ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
As reported
$
2.48
$
2.37
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023
(0.07
)
—
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2022
—
(0.16
)
As adjusted
$
2.41
$
2.21
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
As reported
$
9.77
Net impact of gains from two divestitures in the fourth quarter 2022
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.