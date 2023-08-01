Submit Release
HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share, payable on September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2023.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com
(202) 264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
christie.thomas@hii-co.com
(757) 380-2104


