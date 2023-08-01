STRATA Skin Sciences to Participate in Upcoming August Conferences

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that the company will be participating in several conferences during August. Details are found below:



DERM2023 NP/PA CME Conference

Date: August 3-6, 2023

Poster Title: “Personalized Photopneumatic Therapy For Rapid, Visible Improvement In Patients With Mild To Moderate Acne”

Where: ENCORE at WYNN, Las Vegas, Nevada

For more information about the medical conference, please visit the website .

8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Date: August 14-15, 2023

Event: One-on-one meetings

Please reach out to your Needham sales professional to register.

About TheraClear®X

TheraClearX is engineered and indicated specifically for the treatment of acne. By combining vacuum technology and intense broadband light (500nm-1200nm), TheraClearX shows significant promise in the fight against acne. For best results, it is recommended patients complete 4-6 treatment sessions (scheduled 1-2 weeks apart), dependent on acne severity. Treatments can be completed in 15-20 minutes and are pain-free.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus, fiscal, and political factors, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.