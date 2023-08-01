Lamprell Joins Equipment Hound B2B E-commerce Marketplace, Expanding Access to High-Quality Industrial Equipment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned site E-Commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has made a significant addition to its platform. Lamprell Plc (“Lamprell”), a renowned manufacturer of top-tier industrial machinery, has officially joined the Equipment Hound marketplace. This marks a major milestone in enhancing the range and accessibility of premium equipment available to businesses worldwide.



Lamprell brings decades of expertise and a stellar reputation in the industrial equipment sector. As an industry leader, their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with Equipment Hound's mission to provide businesses with a streamlined and efficient procurement experience.

Equipment Hound users will gain direct access to Lamprell's extensive catalog of cutting-edge equipment, ranging from heavy machinery to specialized tools, designed to meet the diverse needs of industries such as construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, renewables and more.

"We are delighted to welcome Lamprell to our growing family of suppliers on Equipment Hound," said Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc.. "Their addition to our platform signifies a crucial step towards enhancing the choices available to our customers, enabling them to source the highest-quality industrial equipment with unparalleled ease."

This addition not only broadens Equipment Hound's equipment selection but also empowers Lamprell to expand its market reach and connect with a global audience of businesses seeking reliable solutions to drive their operations forward.

With Lamprell's inclusion on the Equipment Hound platform, users can anticipate a seamless purchasing process, real-time product availability, competitive pricing, and unparalleled customer support to ensure their procurement needs are met efficiently and effectively.

About Equipment Hound: Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with a vast array of industrial equipment suppliers. With a user-friendly interface and an extensive network of reputable manufacturers, Equipment Hound streamlines the equipment sourcing process, saving businesses time and effort while ensuring they access top-quality products.

About Lamprell Plc: Lamprell is a renowned manufacturer of high-performance industrial equipment, known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning several decades, Lamprell has established itself as a trusted provider of machinery and tools across various industries.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Harold Hemmerich”

Harold Hemmerich, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +971 50 558 8349

Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 303 919 2913

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance often using phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements..

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive any necessary board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, including the approval of any applicable regulatory authority; and that factors may occur which impede or prevent the Company’s future business plans. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Neo Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.