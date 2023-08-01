Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,166 in the last 365 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights1

  • Net income of $7.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
  • Annualized loan growth of 10.6%.
  • Expenses of $34.9 million included $1.4 million of costs stemming from a voluntary early retirement program and executive relocation.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio improved 1 basis point (“bps”) to 0.22%; net charge-off ratio was 0.09%.

Subsequent Events

  • On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “On our first quarter earnings call, we introduced a comprehensive strategic plan designed to transform our operations and become a higher performing bank over the medium term. Though we are facing a challenging operating environment driven by rising interest rates, we have made solid progress across the five pillars of our plan highlighted by 10% loan growth, annualized, that we achieved in the quarter. We have been adding bankers in our major markets of the Twin Cities, Denver, and Metro Iowa, which has been a major factor in this strong loan growth. So far this year, we have added bankers in the Twin Cities and we will continue to add bankers in our major markets as we continue to build scale and take market share. Late in the second quarter, as part of our specialty commercial loan growth initiative, we recruited an established agribusiness team from a regional bank as we strive to ‘up-tier’ in this attractive segment of the market. This team has already started to bring full relationship business to MidWestOne. We are also starting to see momentum in our governmental lending group, where we have improved our focus and execution. Lastly, we are seeing a nice increase in our wealth management assets under management and revenues, as compared to the first quarter, driven by the teams recruited in 2021 and 2022.”

Mr. Reeves concluded, “I’m very pleased with the early results that we are achieving as we execute our strategic plan. We are beginning to make investments in talent and our platform to drive growth, while keeping our noninterest expense relatively steady from the first quarter. We are driving significant change across our organization, and I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication to our Company, customers, and communities. Our results would not be possible without their tireless efforts. I remain confident that we are on a strong path to significantly improved financial results.”

_____________________
1 Second Quarter Summary compares to the first quarter of 2023 (the “linked quarter”) unless noted.

  As of or for the quarter ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
 June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Financial Results                  
Revenue $ 45,708     $ 36,030     $ 52,072     $ 81,738     $ 101,052  
Credit loss expense   1,597       933       3,282       2,530       3,282  
Noninterest expense   34,919       33,319       32,082       68,238       63,725  
Net income   7,594       1,397       12,621       8,991       26,516  
Per Common Share                  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 0.80     $ 0.57     $ 1.69  
Book value   31.96       31.94       31.26       31.96       31.26  
Tangible book value(1)   26.26       26.13       25.10       26.26       25.10  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality                  
Loans In millions $ 4,018.6     $ 3,919.4     $ 3,611.2     $ 4,018.6     $ 3,611.2  
Investment securities In millions   2,003.1       2,071.8       2,402.8       2,003.1       2,402.8  
Deposits In millions   5,445.4       5,555.2       5,537.4       5,445.4       5,537.4  
Net loan charge-offs In millions   0.9       0.3       0.3       1.2       2.5  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.25 %     1.27 %     1.45 %     1.25 %     1.45 %
Selected Ratios                  
Return on average assets   0.47 %     0.09 %     0.83 %     0.28 %     0.89 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.52 %     2.75 %     2.87 %     2.63 %     2.83 %
Return on average equity   6.03 %     1.14 %     10.14 %     3.61 %     10.44 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   8.50 %     2.70 %     13.13 %     5.65 %     13.35 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   71.13 %     62.32 %     56.57 %     66.56 %     58.46 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue
           Change Change
              2Q23 vs 2Q23 vs
(Dollars in thousands) 2Q23
 		1Q23
 2Q22
 1Q23 2Q22
Net interest income $ 36,962   $ 40,076   $ 39,725   (8 )% (7 )%
Noninterest income (loss)   8,746     (4,046 )   12,347   n / m   (29 )%
Total revenue, net of interest expense $ 45,708   $ 36,030   $ 52,072   27 % (12 )%
                           
Results are not meaningful (n/m)    


Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased $9.7 million from the first quarter of 2023 as a result of increased noninterest income, partially offset by lower net interest income. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased $6.4 million due to lower net interest income and noninterest income.

Net interest income of $37.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 decreased from $40.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, due primarily to higher funding costs and volumes and lower interest earning asset volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $2.8 million as a result of higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields and volumes.

The Company’s tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.52% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.75% in the first quarter of 2023, as higher earning asset yields were more than offset by increased funding costs. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 39 bps to 1.98%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.79%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.91%, and long-term debt costs of 6.38%, which increased 41 bps, 9 bps and 19 bps, respectively from the first quarter of 2023. Total interest earning assets yield increased 12 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan yield of 10 bps, partially offset by a decrease in investment security yield of 5 bps, respectively. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 31%.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.52% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 153 bps to 1.98%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.79%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.91%, and long-term debt costs of 6.38%, which increased 148 bps, 244 bps and 193 bps, respectively from the second quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 92 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 103 bps and 22 bps, respectively.

Noninterest Income (Loss)             Change   Change
            2Q23 vs   2Q23 vs
(In thousands) 2Q23   1Q23   2Q22   1Q23   2Q22
Investment services and trust activities $ 3,119     $ 2,933     $ 2,670   6 %   17 %
Service charges and fees   2,047       2,008       1,717   2 %   19 %
Card revenue   1,847       1,748       1,878   6 %   (2 )%
Loan revenue   909       1,420       3,523   (36 )%   (74 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   616       602       558   2 %   10 %
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (2 )     (13,170 )     395   n / m   (101 )%
Other   210       413       1,606   (49 )%   (87 )%
Total noninterest income (loss) $ 8,746     $ (4,046 )   $ 12,347   n / m   (29 )%
                             

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $12.8 million from the linked quarter due primarily to $13.2 million of investment security losses recognized in the linked quarter, partially offset by a $0.5 million unfavorable change in loan revenue. Loan revenue reflected an unfavorable quarter-over-quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.9 million, partially offset by a $0.5 million favorable change in loan sale gains generated by our governmental lending and mortgage origination businesses. Noninterest income decreased $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2022. The largest driver was a $0.6 million decrease in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights in the current quarter compared to a $2.4 million increase in the second quarter of 2022.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense
       Change Change
        2Q23 vs 2Q23 vs
(In thousands) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 1Q23 2Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,386   $ 19,607   $ 18,955 4 % 8 %
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,574     2,746     2,253 (6 )% 14 %
Equipment   2,435     2,171     2,107 12 % 16 %
Legal and professional   1,682     1,736     2,435 (3 )% (31 )%
Data processing   1,521     1,363     1,237 12 % 23 %
Marketing   1,142     986     1,157 16 % (1 )%
Amortization of intangibles   1,594     1,752     1,283 (9 )% 24 %
FDIC insurance   862     749     420 15 % 105 %
Communications   260     261     266 % (2 )%
Foreclosed assets, net   (6 )   (28 )   4 (79 )% (250 )%
Other   2,469     1,976     1,965 25 % 26 %
Total noninterest expense $ 34,919   $ 33,319   $ 32,082 5 % 9 %


Merger-related Expenses
          
           
(In thousands) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $   $ 70   $ 150
Occupancy expense of premises, net           1
Equipment           6
Legal and professional           638
Data processing       65     38
Marketing           65
Communications           2
Other       1     1
Total merger-related expenses $   $ 136   $ 901


Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.6 million, or 4.8%, from the linked quarter with overall increases in all noninterest expense categories except occupancy, legal and professional, amortization of intangibles, and communications. The increase in compensation and employee benefits reflected severance expense of $1.2 million in the current period, as compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The largest driver in the increase in ’other’ noninterest expense was executive relocation expenses of $0.2 million.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million, or 8.8%, from the second quarter of 2022. The increase primarily reflected costs associated with the acquired operations of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"), which closed in the second quarter of 2022. Partially offsetting the increases above was a decline of $0.8 million in legal and professional expenses, primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional merger-related expenses.

The Company’s effective income tax rate decreased to 17.4% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 21.4% in the linked quarter. The decrease reflected an adjustment to full-year 2023 estimated taxable income in the Company’s annual effective tax rate calculation. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2023 is expected to be in the range of 18% - 20%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.52 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $6.41 billion at March 31, 2023 and $6.44 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase from March 31, 2023 was driven by higher loan balances from organic growth and an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by lower investment security balances. In comparison to June 30, 2022, the increase was primarily due to higher loan balances from organic growth and an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by lower security balances as a result of the balance sheet repositioning executed in the first quarter of 2023.

Loans Held for Investment
 June 30, 2023
 		March 31, 2023
 June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total
 Balance
 % of Total
 Balance
 % of Total
Commercial and industrial $ 1,089,269   27.1 % $ 1,080,514   27.6 % $ 986,137   27.3 %
Agricultural   106,148   2.6     106,641   2.7     110,263   3.1  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development   313,836   7.8     320,924   8.2     224,470   6.2  
Farmland   183,378   4.6     182,528   4.7     181,820   5.0  
Multifamily   305,519   7.6     255,065   6.5     239,676   6.6  
Other   1,331,886   33.1     1,290,454   33.0     1,213,974   33.7  
Total commercial real estate   2,134,619   53.1     2,048,971   52.4     1,859,940   51.5  
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens   448,096   11.2     448,459   11.4     430,157   11.9  
One-to-four family junior liens   168,755   4.2     162,403   4.1     148,647   4.1  
Total residential real estate   616,851   15.4     610,862   15.5     578,804   16.0  
Consumer   71,762   1.8     72,377   1.8     76,008   2.1  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,018,649   100.0 % $ 3,919,365   100.0 % $ 3,611,152   100.0 %
                         
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,296,719       $ 1,205,902       $ 1,117,754      


Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $99.3 million, or 2.5%, to $4.02 billion from $3.92 billion at March 31, 2023. This increase was driven by new loan production in the second quarter of 2023.

Investment Securities June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Available for sale $ 903,520   45.1 % $ 954,074   46.1 % $ 1,234,789   51.4 %
Held to maturity   1,099,569   54.9 %   1,117,709   53.9 %   1,168,042   48.6 %
Total investment securities $ 2,003,089       $ 2,071,783       $ 2,402,831      


Investment securities at June 30, 2023 were $2.00 billion, decreasing $68.7 million from March 31, 2023 and $399.7 million from June 30, 2022. The decrease from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to paydowns, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Deposits June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 897,923   16.5 % $ 989,469   17.8 % $ 1,114,825   20.1 %
Interest checking deposits   1,397,276   25.7     1,476,948   26.6     1,749,748   31.7  
Money market deposits   1,096,432   20.1     969,238   17.4     1,070,912   19.3  
Savings deposits   585,967   10.8     631,811   11.4     715,829   12.9  
Time deposits of $250 and under   648,586   11.9     599,302   10.8     547,427   9.9  
Total core deposits   4,626,184   85.0     4,666,768   84.0     5,198,741   93.9  
Brokered time deposits   365,623   6.7     366,539   6.6        
Time deposits over $250   453,640   8.3     521,846   9.4     338,700   6.1  
Total deposits $ 5,445,447   100.0 % $ 5,555,153   100.0 % $ 5,537,441   100.0 %


Total deposits declined $109.7 million, or 2.0%, to $5.45 billion from $5.56 billion at March 31, 2023. Brokered deposits decreased $0.9 million from $366.5 million at March 31, 2023. Total uninsured deposits were estimated to be $1.68 billion, which included $591.8 million of collateralized municipal deposits at June 30, 2023. Total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, represented approximately 20.0% of total deposits.

Borrowed Funds June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Short-term borrowings $ 362,054   74.2 % $ 143,981   51.1 % $ 193,894   54.9 %
Long-term debt   125,752   25.8 %   137,981   48.9 %   159,168   45.1 %
Total borrowed funds $ 487,806       $ 281,962       $ 353,062      


Total borrowed funds were $487.8 million at June 30, 2023 an increase of $205.8 million from March 31, 2023 and $134.7 million from June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to Bank Term Funding Program borrowings of $225 million, as compared to no borrowings in the prior periods, and increased Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings.

Capital June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023 (1)     2023       2022  
Total shareholders’ equity $ 501,341     $ 500,650     $ 488,832  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (82,704 )     (78,885 )     (65,231 )
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   8.47 %     8.30 %     8.51 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   9.36 %     9.39 %     8.82 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   10.15 %     10.18 %     9.61 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.26 %     12.31 %     11.73 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   9.42 %     9.28 %     9.70 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.31 %     11.40 %     10.99 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.31 %     11.40 %     10.99 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.22 %     12.31 %     11.90 %
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2023 are preliminary          


Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 increased $0.7 million from March 31, 2023, driven by the benefit of second quarter net income, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends paid during the second quarter of 2023.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2023 increased $3.8 million compared to March 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in available for sale securities valuations. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $17.5 million from June 30, 2022, driven by the impact of higher interest rates on available for sale securities valuations.

On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period March 31, 2023 through June 30, 2023 or for the subsequent period through August 1, 2023. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Credit loss expense related to loans $ 1,497     $ 933     $ 3,060  
Net charge-offs   897       333       281  
Allowance for credit losses   50,400       49,800       52,350  
Pass $ 3,769,309     $ 3,728,522     $ 3,402,508  
Special Mention / Watch   133,904       92,075       111,893  
Classified   115,436       98,768       96,751  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 6,201     $ 4,932     $ 12,349  
Nonperforming loans $ 14,448     $ 14,442     $ 27,337  
Nonperforming assets   14,448       14,442       27,621  
Net charge-off ratio(1)   0.09 %     0.03 %     0.03 %
Classified loans ratio(2)   2.87 %     2.52 %     2.68 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.36 %     0.37 %     0.76 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.22 %     0.23 %     0.43 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.25 %     1.27 %     1.45 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)   355.03 %     344.88 %     201.52 %
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
 

Compared to the linked quarter, nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios remained stable and improved from the prior year period. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 1 bps from the linked quarter and 40 bps from the prior year to 0.36%. The classified loans ratio increased 35 bps from the linked quarter and 19 bps from the prior year. The linked quarter increase in classified loans was primarily due to the deterioration of two non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans. Further, the net charge-off ratio increased 6 bps from the linked quarter and 6 bps from the prior year.

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $50.4 million, or 1.25% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $49.8 million, or 1.27% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at March 31, 2023. Credit loss expense of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to loan growth.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward                      
(Dollars in thousands)   Nonaccrual       90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing       Total  
Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 14,440     $ 2     $ 14,442  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   1,828       333       2,161  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (1,054 )           (1,054 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (45 )           (45 )
Charge-offs   (973 )     (80 )     (1,053 )
Transfer to nonaccrual         (3 )     (3 )
Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 14,196     $ 252     $ 14,448  


CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c7140c96&confId=51647. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 231141 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 26, 2023, by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 868948. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at other banks that resulted in failure of those institutions; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 75,955     $ 63,945     $ 83,990     $ 77,513     $ 60,622  
Interest earning deposits in banks   68,603       5,273       2,445       1,001       23,242  
Total cash and cash equivalents   144,558       69,218       86,435       78,514       83,864  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   903,520       954,074       1,153,547       1,153,304       1,234,789  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost   1,099,569       1,117,709       1,129,421       1,146,583       1,168,042  
Total securities   2,003,089       2,071,783       2,282,968       2,299,887       2,402,831  
Loans held for sale   2,821       2,553       612       2,320       4,991  
Gross loans held for investment   4,031,377       3,932,900       3,854,791       3,761,664       3,627,728  
Unearned income, net   (12,728 )     (13,535 )     (14,267 )     (15,375 )     (16,576 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,018,649       3,919,365       3,840,524       3,746,289       3,611,152  
Allowance for credit losses   (50,400 )     (49,800 )     (49,200 )     (52,100 )     (52,350 )
Total loans held for investment, net   3,968,249       3,869,565       3,791,324       3,694,189       3,558,802  
Premises and equipment, net   85,831       86,208       87,125       87,732       89,048  
Goodwill   62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   26,969       28,563       30,315       32,086       33,874  
Foreclosed assets, net               103       103       284  
Other assets   227,495       219,585       236,517       233,753       206,320  
Total assets $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491  
LIABILITIES                   
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 897,923     $ 989,469     $ 1,053,450     $ 1,139,694     $ 1,114,825  
Interest bearing deposits   4,547,524       4,565,684       4,415,492       4,337,088       4,422,616  
Total deposits   5,445,447       5,555,153       5,468,942       5,476,782       5,537,441  
Short-term borrowings   362,054       143,981       391,873       304,536       193,894  
Long-term debt   125,752       137,981       139,210       154,190       159,168  
Other liabilities   86,895       72,187       85,058       83,324       63,156  
Total liabilities   6,020,148       5,909,302       6,085,083       6,018,832       5,953,659  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                   
Common stock   16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   301,424       300,966       302,085       301,418       300,859  
Retained earnings   290,548       286,767       289,289       276,998       262,395  
Treasury stock   (24,508 )     (24,779 )     (26,115 )     (26,145 )     (25,772 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (82,704 )     (78,885 )     (89,047 )     (96,623 )     (65,231 )
Total shareholders’ equity   501,341       500,650       492,793       472,229       488,832  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491  
                                       


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     2023       2022  
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 49,726     $ 46,490     $ 43,769     $ 40,451     $ 32,746   $ 96,216     $ 64,064  
Taxable investment securities   9,734       10,444       10,685       10,635       9,576     20,178       17,699  
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,822       2,127       2,303       2,326       2,367     3,949       4,750  
Other   68       244             9       40     312       68  
Total interest income   61,350       59,305       56,757       53,421       44,729     120,655       86,581  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   20,117       15,319       9,127       5,035       3,173     35,436       6,083  
Short-term borrowings   2,118       1,786       1,955       767       229     3,904       348  
Long-term debt   2,153       2,124       2,111       1,886       1,602     4,277       3,089  
Total interest expense   24,388       19,229       13,193       7,688       5,004     43,617       9,520  
Net interest income   36,962       40,076       43,564       45,733       39,725     77,038       77,061  
Credit loss expense   1,597       933       572       638       3,282     2,530       3,282  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   35,365       39,143       42,992       45,095       36,443     74,508       73,779  
Noninterest income (loss)                          
Investment services and trust activities   3,119       2,933       2,666       2,876       2,670     6,052       5,681  
Service charges and fees   2,047       2,008       2,028       2,075       1,717     4,055       3,374  
Card revenue   1,847       1,748       1,784       1,898       1,878     3,595       3,528  
Loan revenue   909       1,420       966       1,722       3,523     2,329       7,816  
Bank-owned life insurance   616       602       637       579       558     1,218       1,089  
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (2 )     (13,170 )     (1 )     (163 )     395     (13,172 )     435  
Other   210       413       2,860       3,601       1,606     623       2,068  
Total noninterest income (loss)   8,746       (4,046 )     10,940       12,588       12,347     4,700       23,991  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   20,386       19,607       20,438       20,046       18,955     39,993       37,619  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,574       2,746       2,663       2,577       2,253     5,320       5,032  
Equipment   2,435       2,171       2,327       2,358       2,107     4,606       4,008  
Legal and professional   1,682       1,736       1,846       2,012       2,435     3,418       4,788  
Data processing   1,521       1,363       1,375       1,731       1,237     2,884       2,468  
Marketing   1,142       986       947       1,139       1,157     2,128       2,186  
Amortization of intangibles   1,594       1,752       1,770       1,789       1,283     3,346       2,510  
FDIC insurance   862       749       405       415       420     1,611       840  
Communications   260       261       285       302       266     521       538  
Foreclosed assets, net   (6 )     (28 )     48       42       4     (34 )     (108 )
Other   2,469       1,976       2,336       2,212       1,965     4,445       3,844  
Total noninterest expense   34,919       33,319       34,440       34,623       32,082     68,238       63,725  
Income before income tax expense   9,192       1,778       19,492       23,060       16,708     10,970       34,045  
Income tax expense   1,598       381       3,490       4,743       4,087     1,979       7,529  
Net income $ 7,594     $ 1,397     $ 16,002     $ 18,317     $ 12,621   $ 8,991     $ 26,516  
                           
Earnings per common share                          
Basic $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.81   $ 0.57     $ 1.69  
Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.80   $ 0.57     $ 1.69  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,680       15,650       15,624       15,623       15,668     15,665       15,675  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,689       15,691       15,693       15,654       15,688     15,688       15,703  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375   $ 0.4850     $ 0.4750  
                                                     


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 36,962     $ 40,076     $ 39,725     $ 77,038     $ 77,061  
Noninterest (loss) income   8,746       (4,046 )     12,347       4,700       23,991  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   45,708       36,030       52,072       81,738       101,052  
Credit loss expense   1,597       933       3,282       2,530       3,282  
Noninterest expense   34,919       33,319       32,082       68,238       63,725  
Income before income tax expense   9,192       1,778       16,708       10,970       34,045  
Income tax expense   1,598       381       4,087       1,979       7,529  
Net income $ 7,594     $ 1,397     $ 12,621     $ 8,991     $ 26,516  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted earnings $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 0.80     $ 0.57     $ 1.69  
Book value   31.96       31.94       31.26       31.96       31.26  
Tangible book value(1)   26.26       26.13       25.10       26.26       25.10  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,442,491     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,442,491  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,018,649       3,919,365       3,611,152       4,018,649       3,611,152  
Total securities   2,003,089       2,071,783       2,402,831       2,003,089       2,402,831  
Total deposits   5,445,447       5,555,153       5,537,441       5,445,447       5,537,441  
Short-term borrowings   362,054       143,981       193,894       362,054       193,894  
Long-term debt   125,752       137,981       159,168       125,752       159,168  
Total shareholders’ equity   501,341       500,650       488,832       501,341       488,832  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,465,810     $ 6,524,065     $ 6,078,950     $ 6,494,777     $ 5,997,231  
Average total loans   4,003,717       3,867,110       3,326,269       3,935,791       3,286,083  
Average total deposits   5,454,517       5,546,694       5,181,927       5,500,350       5,113,368  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.47 %     0.09 %     0.83 %     0.28 %     0.89 %
Return on average equity   6.03 %     1.14 %     10.14 %     3.61 %     10.44 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   8.50 %     2.70 %     13.13 %     5.65 %     13.35 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   71.13 %     62.32 %     56.57 %     66.56 %     58.46 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.52 %     2.75 %     2.87 %     2.63 %     2.83 %
Loans to deposits ratio   73.80 %     70.55 %     65.21 %     73.80 %     65.21 %
Uninsured deposits excluding collateralized municipal deposits ratio   20.05 %     18.54 %     24.11 %     20.05 %     24.11 %
Common equity ratio   7.69 %     7.81 %     7.59 %     7.69 %     7.59 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   6.40 %     6.48 %     6.18 %     6.40 %     6.18 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 14,448     $ 14,442     $ 27,337     $ 14,448     $ 27,337  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.36 %     0.37 %     0.76 %     0.36 %     0.76 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 14,448     $ 14,442     $ 27,621     $ 14,448     $ 27,621  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.22 %     0.23 %     0.43 %     0.22 %     0.43 %
Net charge-offs $ 897     $ 333     $ 281     $ 1,230     $ 2,503  
Net charge-off ratio   0.09 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.06 %     0.15 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 50,400     $ 49,800     $ 52,350     $ 50,400     $ 52,350  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.25 %     1.27 %     1.45 %     1.25 %     1.45 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   355.03 %     344.88 %     201.52 %     355.03 %     201.52 %
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 4,003,717   $ 50,439   5.05 %   $ 3,867,110   $ 47,206   4.95 %   $ 3,326,269   $ 33,315   4.02 %
Taxable investment securities   1,698,003     9,734   2.30 %     1,811,388     10,444   2.34 %     1,923,155     9,576   2.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   345,934     2,253   2.61 %     397,110     2,649   2.71 %     439,385     2,975   2.72 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,043,937     11,987   2.35 %     2,208,498     13,093   2.40 %     2,362,540     12,551   2.13 %
Other   9,078     68   3.00 %     24,848     244   3.98 %     30,016     40   0.53 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,056,732   $ 62,494   4.14 %   $ 6,100,456   $ 60,543   4.02 %   $ 5,718,825   $ 45,906   3.22 %
Other assets   409,078             423,609             360,125        
Total assets $ 6,465,810           $ 6,524,065           $ 6,078,950        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,420,741   $ 1,971   0.56 %   $ 1,515,845   $ 1,849   0.49 %   $ 1,641,337   $ 1,189   0.29 %
Money market deposits   999,436     5,299   2.13 %     930,543     3,269   1.42 %     1,003,386     571   0.23 %
Savings deposits   603,905     288   0.19 %     653,043     272   0.17 %     662,449     287   0.17 %
Time deposits   1,490,332     12,559   3.38 %     1,417,688     9,929   2.84 %     836,143     1,126   0.54 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,514,414     20,117   1.79 %     4,517,119     15,319   1.38 %     4,143,315     3,173   0.31 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   159,583     423   1.06 %     145,809     450   1.25 %     154,107     111   0.29 %
Other short-term borrowings   132,495     1,695   5.13 %     111,306     1,336   4.87 %     41,859     118   1.13 %
Short-term borrowings   292,078     2,118   2.91 %     257,115     1,786   2.82 %     195,966     229   0.47 %
Long-term debt   135,329     2,153   6.38 %     139,208     2,124   6.19 %     144,440     1,602   4.45 %
Total borrowed funds   427,407     4,271   4.01 %     396,323     3,910   4.00 %     340,406     1,831   2.16 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,941,821   $ 24,388   1.98 %   $ 4,913,442   $ 19,229   1.59 %   $ 4,483,721   $ 5,004   0.45 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   940,103             1,029,575             1,038,612        
Other liabilities   78,898             82,501             57,157        
Shareholders’ equity   504,988             498,547             499,460        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,465,810           $ 6,524,065           $ 6,078,950        
Net interest income(2)     $ 38,106           $ 41,314           $ 40,902    
Net interest spread(2)         2.16 %           2.43 %           2.77 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.52 %           2.75 %           2.87 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,454,517   $ 20,117   1.48 %   $ 5,546,694   $ 15,319   1.12 %   $ 5,181,927   $ 3,173   0.25 %
Cost of funds(6)         1.66 %           1.31 %           0.36 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $79 thousand, $95 thousand, and $(31) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.0 million, $1.2 million, and $528 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $713 thousand, $716 thousand, and $569 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $431 thousand, $522 thousand, and $608 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,935,791   $ 97,645   5.00 %   $ 3,286,083   $ 65,173   4.00 %
Taxable investment securities   1,754,382     20,178   2.32 %     1,879,773     17,699   1.90 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   371,381     4,902   2.66 %     444,936     5,973   2.71 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,125,763     25,080   2.38 %     2,324,709     23,672   2.05 %
Other   16,919     312   3.72 %     42,983     68   0.32 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,078,473   $ 123,037   4.08 %   $ 5,653,775   $ 88,913   3.17 %
Other assets   416,304             343,456        
Total assets $ 6,494,777           $ 5,997,231        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,468,030   $ 3,820   0.52 %   $ 1,601,093   $ 2,250   0.28 %
Money market deposits   965,180     8,568   1.79 %     978,801     1,070   0.22 %
Savings deposits   628,338     560   0.18 %     652,134     566   0.18 %
Time deposits   1,454,210     22,488   3.12 %     859,938     2,197   0.52 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,515,758     35,436   1.58 %     4,091,966     6,083   0.30 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   152,734     873   1.15 %     156,747     207   0.27 %
Other short-term borrowings   121,959     3,031   5.01 %     22,551     141   1.26 %
Short-term borrowings   274,693     3,904   2.87 %     179,298     348   0.39 %
Long-term debt   137,258     4,277   6.28 %     142,426     3,089   4.37 %
Total borrowed funds   411,951     8,181   4.00 %     321,724     3,437   2.15 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,927,709   $ 43,617   1.78 %   $ 4,413,690   $ 9,520   0.43 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   984,592             1,021,402        
Other liabilities   80,690             50,054        
Shareholders’ equity   501,786             512,085        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,494,777           $ 5,997,231        
Net interest income(2)     $ 79,420           $ 79,393    
Net interest spread(2)         2.30 %           2.74 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.63 %           2.83 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,500,350   $ 35,436   1.30 %   $ 5,113,368   $ 6,083   0.24 %
Cost of funds(6)         1.49 %           0.35 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.2 million and $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.4 million and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.0 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, and adjusted earnings. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 501,341     $ 500,650     $ 492,793     $ 472,229     $ 488,832  
Intangible assets, net     (89,446 )     (91,040 )     (92,792 )     (94,563 )     (96,351 )
Tangible common equity   $ 411,895     $ 409,610     $ 400,001     $ 377,666     $ 392,481  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491  
Intangible assets, net     (89,446 )     (91,040 )     (92,792 )     (94,563 )     (96,351 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,432,043     $ 6,318,912     $ 6,485,084     $ 6,396,498     $ 6,346,140  
                     
Book value per share   $ 31.96     $ 31.94     $ 31.54     $ 30.23     $ 31.26  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 26.26     $ 26.13     $ 25.60     $ 24.17     $ 25.10  
Shares outstanding     15,685,123       15,675,325       15,623,977       15,622,825       15,635,131  
                     
Common equity ratio     7.69 %     7.81 %     7.49 %     7.28 %     7.59 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     6.40 %     6.48 %     6.17 %     5.90 %     6.18 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income   $ 7,594     $ 1,397     $ 12,621     $ 8,991     $ 26,516  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,196       1,314       962       2,510       1,883  
Tangible net income   $ 8,790     $ 2,711     $ 13,583     $ 11,501     $ 28,399  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 504,988     $ 498,547     $ 499,460     $ 501,786     $ 512,085  
Average intangible assets, net     (90,258 )     (92,002 )     (84,540 )     (91,125 )     (83,159 )
Average tangible equity   $ 414,730     $ 406,545     $ 414,920     $ 410,661     $ 428,926  
                     
Return on average equity     6.03 %     1.14 %     10.14 %     3.61 %     10.44 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     8.50 %     2.70 %     13.13 %     5.65 %     13.35 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

         
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net interest income   $ 36,962     $ 40,076     $ 39,725     $ 77,038     $ 77,061  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     713       716       569       1,429       1,109  
Securities(1)     431       522       608       953       1,223  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 38,106     $ 41,314     $ 40,902     $ 79,420     $ 79,393  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (984 )     (1,189 )     (528 )     (2,173 )     (1,260 )
Core net interest income   $ 37,122     $ 40,125     $ 40,374     $ 77,247     $ 78,133  
                     
Net interest margin     2.45 %     2.66 %     2.79 %     2.56 %     2.75 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.52 %     2.75 %     2.87 %     2.63 %     2.83 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.46 %     2.67 %     2.83 %     2.56 %     2.79 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,056,732     $ 6,100,456     $ 5,718,825     $ 6,078,473     $ 5,653,775  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 49,726     $ 46,490     $ 32,746     $ 96,216     $ 64,064  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     713       716       569       1,429       1,109  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 50,439     $ 47,206     $ 33,315     $ 97,645     $ 65,173  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (984 )     (1,189 )     (528 )     (2,173 )     (1,260 )
Core loan interest income   $ 49,455     $ 46,017     $ 32,787     $ 95,472     $ 63,913  
                     
Yield on loans     4.98 %     4.88 %     3.95 %     4.93 %     3.93 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     5.05 %     4.95 %     4.02 %     5.00 %     4.00 %
Core yield on loans(3)     4.95 %     4.83 %     3.95 %     4.89 %     3.92 %
Average loans   $ 4,003,717     $ 3,867,110     $ 3,326,269     $ 3,935,791     $ 3,286,083  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total noninterest expense   $ 34,919     $ 33,319     $ 32,082     $ 68,238     $ 63,725  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,594 )     (1,752 )     (1,283 )     (3,346 )     (2,510 )
Merger-related expenses           (136 )     (901 )     (136 )     (1,029 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 33,325     $ 31,431     $ 29,898     $ 64,756     $ 60,186  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 38,106     $ 41,314     $ 40,902     $ 79,420     $ 79,393  
Plus: Noninterest income     8,746       (4,046 )     12,347       4,700       23,991  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     (2 )     (13,170 )     395       (13,172 )     435  
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 46,854     $ 50,438     $ 52,854     $ 97,292     $ 102,949  
                     
Efficiency ratio (2)     71.13 %     62.32 %     56.57 %     66.56 %     58.46 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Adjusted Earnings   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023     2023     2022     2023     2022
Net income   $ 7,594   $ 1,397   $ 12,621   $ 8,991   $ 26,516
After tax loss on sale of debt securities(1)         9,837         9,837    
Adjusted earnings   $ 7,594   $ 11,234   $ 12,621   $ 18,828   $ 26,516
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     15,689     15,691     15,688     15,688     15,703
                     
Earnings per common share                    
Earnings per common share - diluted   $ 0.48   $ 0.09   $ 0.80   $ 0.57   $ 1.69
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (2)   $ 0.48   $ 0.72   $ 0.80   $ 1.20   $ 1.69

(1) The income tax rate utilized was 25.3%.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Category: Earnings

This news release may be downloaded from https://www.midwestonefinancial.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks

Contact:  
Charles N. Reeves Barry S. Ray
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
319.356.5800 319.356.5800

Primary Logo

You just read:

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more