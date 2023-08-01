Stingray Advertising and Loblaw Media Team Up to Launch Audio Advertising in Loblaw Grocery Stores

MONTREAL, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Advertising, North America’s largest audio advertising network, and Loblaw Media™, the retail media division of Loblaw Companies Limited™ (Loblaw), announced today a new relationship that expands Stingray’s retail audio advertising network into Loblaw grocery stores this summer. The Loblaw store audio network will span nearly 300 stores, including Loblaws®, Zehrs®, Real Canadian Superstore®, and other retail banners, with campaigns expected to begin mid-August. The collaboration provides brands with a unique opportunity to connect with customers throughout their in-store journey via Stingray’s proprietary streaming media technology and Hivestack, Canada’s leading place-based ad server and SSP.

"Our relationship with Loblaw Media significantly expands our in-store audio advertising network, opening up an exciting new avenue for advertisers to reach and connect with Loblaw grocery shoppers across Canada through Stingray technology," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "Our team is eager to demonstrate the effectiveness of this exciting new retail media channel with advertisers of all types, to firmly establish physical stores as the next major media channel. We look forward to driving real innovation within the growing Canadian retail media category."

This strategic partnership has been designed to make national retail audio inventory access within Loblaw locations as easy as possible while allowing versatility. Brands can now integrate in-store audio into their omnichannel media plans with Loblaw Media or explore a broader retail audio advertising network strategy managed exclusively by Stingray Advertising.

“Recognizing our unique ability to connect brands and customers, we’ve been busy over the last few years building an omnichannel retail media network, with both online and in-store capabilities,” said Alfredo C.M. Tan, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Loblaw Media. “That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Stingray Advertising. Combining their audio expertise with our national network of stores, we’re truly enhancing the audio experience for customers and brands alike.”

At the forefront of retail media in Canada, and with the addition of in-store audio advertising, Loblaw Media continues to pioneer innovation by focusing on the omnichannel experience. For the first time, advertisers will now have the opportunity to connect their brands via in-store audio with millions of Loblaw shoppers, while they make product decisions and build their baskets. In-store audio can inspire product discovery, increase basket size, or spark excitement around launches and PC Optimum™ offers.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com .

About Loblaw Media

Loblaw Media™ is the retail media network of Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, Loblaw Companies Limited. Backed by more than 2,400 retail stores, 18 million+ customer relationships through PC OptimumTM, and a leading e-commerce business, Loblaw Media’s team of experts guides brands in the areas of media, loyalty, business strategy, and data insights to achieve measurable sales growth. With the depth of its understanding of Canadian shoppers and its ability to reach them through both digital platforms and physical retail channels, Loblaw Media offers exclusive omnichannel marketing and measurement solutions for its own brands and those of external brand partners. For more information, visit Loblaw Media's website at loblawmedia.ca .

