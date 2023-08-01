STACK Infrastructure Closes Second $250M Issuance of Structured Debt Financing of 2023

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the issuance of $250 million in securitized notes (the “Notes”) at a fixed interest rate coupon of 5.900%, its second such transaction of 2023. Cumulatively, STACK has raised a total of $2.30 billion in Notes, rated “A-” by Standard & Poor’s, via its master trust program.



STACK’s investment-grade debt and finance leadership continue to invigorate the growth of its expanding portfolio. Driven by industry-leading development expertise and a proven ability to deliver scalable capacity, STACK has positioned itself as the preeminent data center developer to satisfy clients’ marked increase in capacity requirements.

“STACK’s proven growth strategy has generated incredible levels of investor demand,” said Cameron Parker, Treasurer of STACK Americas. “This successful transaction underscores our position as an industry leader and our commitment to drive value and certainty to our clients.”

Bolstered by a record-breaking year of leasing activity and a deep pipeline of capacity under development across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA, STACK stands at the forefront of empowering cloud providers and innovators with optionality to meet growth targets. Recent worldwide developments include:

STACK’s rapidly growing offerings and expanding global footprint make it one of the largest private data center operators worldwide.

The Notes have not been, and will not be registered, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or registered or qualified under any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder and STACK is not obligated to register the Notes. This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com .

Media Contacts

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d638f8ab-775d-4f82-ac1a-43a91aa0b5bc