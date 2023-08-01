Mobiquity Technologies and Optical Near ME Rollout Joint Marketing Program to Eye Care Industry with Next-Generation Marketing Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, and Optical Near ME, a SellSMART Not Hard division pioneering in AI, community development, and immersive technologies, today announce the rollout of their joint marketing program.



Since announcing the strategic alliance on July 18, 2023, ten optical care enterprises in the U.S. have embraced Mobiquity’s Audience Resolution Services, a set of innovative tools that empower businesses with robust data visualization capabilities. The technology offers insights into audiences visiting their digital platforms, enabling a better understanding of their customers, and tailoring their message to drive higher conversions of current visitors and attract new ones.

Central to this disruptive collaboration is the development of a platform co-created by Mobiquity and Optical Near Me, featuring innovative shared revenue models. These models allow forward-thinking optical businesses to shift their digital presence and transactions towards their customers' preferred channels and native environments. By unlocking innovative channels such as the metaverse, AR try-on, and physical delivery systems, modern optical dispensing can be revolutionized, helping local optical retail businesses regain their strength and attract traffic back to local stores.

The 2023 Vision Council inSights Report, estimated approximately 48,000 physical eyecare centers in the U.S., with roughly half being small and medium-sized enterprises. The collaboration between Mobiquity and Optical Near ME targets these businesses and aims to disrupt the $76 billion-dollar industry.

Charlene Nichols, Founder of Optical Near ME, shared her thoughts on the partnership, "We're excited to harness the power of AI and cutting-edge immersive technologies alongside Mobiquity's data and advertising pedigree to create a seamless and effective marketing solution for independent eyecare providers. We are bringing affordable marketing technologies at scale and can help thousands of small and medium-sized eye care centers not only compete but outshine the big players, with marketing packages starting as low as $3,000/month."

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, stated, "This collaboration will empower eyecare businesses with the tools they need to succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape. Most of these businesses could not afford to navigate this terrain independently, considering the technological cost, as well as the required expertise. We offer them the opportunity to focus on their eye care services while we manage the rest."

The data scientists from Mobiquity and experts from Optical Near Me jointly identified numerous blind spots in the perception of today's eyecare business owners. The rapid changes in media buying driven by AI have made professional marketing a necessity rather than an option. The partnership between Mobiquity and Optical Near Me paves the way for businesses trying to identify, understand and reach their target audience.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

About Optical Near ME

Optical Near ME (www.opticalnearme.com) is a division of SellSMART Not Hard, LLC (www.sellsmart-nothard.com). They have built a robust Commstech stack with a core focus on AI, community development, and emerging immersive technologies.

